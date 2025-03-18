Gunnar Nelson explains why he hasn’t fought in two years ahead of return at UFC London

Gunnar Nelson will be ending a two-year-long layoff when he takes on Kevin Holland on the main card of UFC London on Saturday.

Nelson hasn’t fought since UFC 286 in March of 2023 when he submitted Bryan Barberena in the first round. Despite getting a quick finish, Nelson has another long layoff as he says he was just focused on other things and not MMA, as he also says he was healthy.

“I’ve just been concentrating on other things,” Nelson said to Ariel Helwani. “I’ve been coaching quite a bit, focusing on the team and not as much myself… Not really, you always have something you have been fighting for many, many years, so there is always something but nothing serious. Just focus on other things like coaching and stuff.”

Although the focus wasn’t on fighting, Gunnar Nelson says he did want to return much sooner. Instead, he says the UFC wanted him to return at UFC London.

“You tell them when you are ready and I actually was looking to fight earlier than this. I couldn’t get matched up for December and they mentioned London and they usually want me here, so here I am,” Nelson added.