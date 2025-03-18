Jalin Turner doubles down on his decision to retire at UFC 313: “I’m still feeling the same way”

By Josh Evanoff - March 18, 2025

Former UFC lightweight contender Jalin Turner has no intention of ever fighting again.

Iganacio Bahamondes and Jalin Turner UFC 313

‘The Tarantula’ was once viewed as one of the UFC’s rising stars in the lightweight division. From 2020 to 2023, Jalin Turner rattled off a five-fight winning streak, winning all those bouts by way of finish. However, the wheels quickly came off. Turner’s winning streak was snapped by Mateusz Gamrot on short notice in early 2023 by way of a split decision. He then proceeded to lose two of his next three, suffering losses to Dan Hooker and Renato Moicano.

Heading into UFC 313, Jalin Turner badly needed a win against the rising Ignacio Bahamondes. Sadly for the 29-year-old, he was submitted by ‘La Jaula’ inside of the first round. Post-fight, Turner went over to media row and suddenly announced his retirement. The move was a stunning one, which led to an outpouring of support from fans and fighters alike. On Instagram, Turner wrote that he was happy with his decision, but teased that he could change his mind.

The 29-year-old appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show earlier today to discuss his decision to retire. There, Jalin Turner admitted that he’s still standing by his decision to hang up the gloves. The UFC lightweight added that he’s already received his retirement confirmation letter from the promotion, and he has no regrets about the decision. While it’s hard to step away from following your dreams, Turner believes it’s the right choice.

Jalin Turner opens up on his decision to retire following UFC 313 defeat to Ignacio Bahamondes

“Yeah, I’m still feeling the same way.” Jalin Turner stated to Ariel Helwani earlier today, discussing his decision to retire at UFC 313. “It’s been settling in a little bit more. I got my retirement letter from the UFC, and I stand by the decision. That’s where I’m at right now with it. I took some time off [after UFC 300], and stepped away. I didn’t fight for about 11 months, almost a year, I was just trying to find if I had the drive, the inspiration to fight. There was so much going on.”

He continued, “There’s so much going on with me mentally, and defeat always sucks. I just had to process some things that I was going through and I kept trying to find the love for the sport again… It’s hard to be at the top of the sport and be inconsistent mentally… Yeah, I feel like a weight has been lifted. But also, it’s the death of my dreams, it’s hard. I mourn it, the more sets in the more I think about it, it’s hard. There’s good days and bad days.”

“I fight back tears talking about it.” Jalin Turner concluded. “I think it’s just, you know, it’s the right decision.”

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC lightweight contender? Do you think Jalin Turner will fight again?

