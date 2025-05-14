Gilbert Burns reveals why he didn’t turn down Michael Morales bout amid three-fight skid

Burns Wasn’t Going to Turn Down Morales Fight

While some would’ve understood if Gilbert Burns ultimately turned down a fight with Michael Morales, “Durinho” believes it would’ve gone against how the UFC’s business succeeds. Burns told Danny Segura on MMAJunkie‘s “Hablemos MMA” that Morales deserves the same opportunities that he was once given.

“Michael Morales won this spot,” Burns said. “He deserves this spot. He’s been doing a very good job, 25 years old, 17 fights unbeaten. He deserves this kind of opportunity.

“I was like Michael Morales years ago,” Burns explained.” I was making noise and making my way to the top and Damian Maia, Gunnar Nelson gave me the opportunity. I feel like I have to do the same. It’s a test. If I go and win, I knock him off, and he can have another opportunity in the future. But he needs an opportunity, and who am I to say no?

“I’m here to fight the best. If they think he’s next, let’s fight then. I respect everyone and I think everyone needs an opportunity. If he’s good, then he will win. But for me, I don’t have that, ‘Oh, I’m No. 5, I have to fight against No. 3 and 4.’ No, no, no, no. I’m going to fight who the UFC and the fans want me to fight.”

Burns will turn 39 years old this July, and another loss would leave fans wondering if it’s time for the Brazilian fan favorite to hang up his gloves. On the flipside, an impressive win over the undefeated Morales could reignite title hopes for Burns.

Burns vs. Morales will headline this Saturday’s UFC card in Las Vegas. BJPenn.com will provide coverage of the event throughout the weekend.