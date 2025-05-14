UFC legend defends Islam Makhachev over claims he wanted Belal Muhammad to lose welterweight title

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 14, 2025

A UFC Hall of Famer and color commentator doesn’t believe Islam Makhachev rooted for Belal Muhammad to lose at UFC 315.

Islam Makhachev Belal Muhammad

Muhammad put the UFC Welterweight Championship at stake against Jack Della Maddalena in Montreal this past Saturday. Going into the fight, UFC CEO Dana White said that the outcome would have major implications on Makhachev’s next fight. Maddalena ended up defeating Muhammad to capture the 170-pound gold.

Makhachev will now vacate the lightweight gold in an attempt to capture the welterweight title. Recently, rising UFC welterweight champion Joaquin Buckley had some fun on social media, claiming that Makhachev was “praying” for Muhammad’s downfall.

RELATED: ISLAM MAKHACHEV HAS SURPASSED KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV ON ALL-TIME LIGHTWEIGHT LIST, SAYS FORMER CHAMPION

Cormier Defends Makhachev

Daniel Cormier took to his YouTube channel to address those who believe Islam Makhachev truly wanted Belal Muhammad to lose the UFC Welterweight Championship (via MMAJunkie).

“I don’t think Makhachev was praying for Belal to lose,” Cormier said on his YouTube channel. “I know the guy, and I don’t think that’s in him to want to see one of his friends lose for himself to gain an opportunity. But what Buckley is doing, from the trolling of Ian Garry to now trying to target Islam Makhachev, it’s one of the only ways he’s truly going to find his way into those big fights that he wants so desperately. He beats Kamaru Usman, obviously he’s going to be in line to get a great fight.”

Regardless of what Makhachev was thinking during Muhammad’s fight against Maddalena, he will have a chance to fulfill his goal of capturing UFC gold in a second weight class. A date for the welterweight title fight hasn’t been announced, given the fact that Maddalena was just in a high-level, five-round title fight.

The bout has been confirmed by Dana White, however.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Belal Muhammad Islam Makhachev UFC

Related

Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov

Islam Makhachev has surpassed Khabib Nurmagomedov on all-time lightweight list, says former champion

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 14, 2025
Charles Oliveira
UFC

Charles Oliveira promises big performance against Ilia Topuria at UFC 317

Harry Kettle - May 14, 2025

UFC star Charles Oliveira has promised a big performance when he goes head to head with Ilia Topuria at UFC 317.

Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria issues apology ahead of UFC 317 main event against Charles Oliveira

Harry Kettle - May 14, 2025

UFC star Ilia Topuria has issued an apology ahead of his recently announced UFC 317 main event against Charles Oliveira.

Jose Aldo
Jose Aldo

Alexander Volkanovski questions decision after Jose Aldo's defeat at UFC 315

Harry Kettle - May 14, 2025

Alexander Volkanovski is the latest fighter to question the judges after Jose Aldo’s controversial defeat at UFC 315.

Islam Makhachev, Kamaru Usman, UFC
UFC

Islam Makhachev's manager praises him ahead of welterweight move

Harry Kettle - May 14, 2025

Islam Makhachev’s manager has praised him as he prepares to make the move from lightweight to welterweight.

Jack Hermansson

Jack Hermansson details the reason for his 16-month layoff ahead return at UFC 317

Cole Shelton - May 14, 2025
Jon Jones Tom Aspinall
Jon Jones

Dana White plans to announce Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall soon: "The heavyweight fight will happen"

Cole Shelton - May 13, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White has plenty of confidence that Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall will happen.

Ilia Topuria, UFC, MMA
Ilia Topuria

Dana White announces Ilia Topuria vs Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title, among two title fights set for UFC 317

Cole Shelton - May 13, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White has officially announced Ilia Topuria will take on Charles Oliveira at UFC 317.

Dricus du Plessis Khamzat Chimaev
Dricus du Plessis

Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev finally booked for middleweight title fight at UFC 319

BJ Penn Staff - May 13, 2025

Dricus Du Plessis is finally set to defend the UFC middleweight title against Khamzat Chimaev.

Dricus Du Plessis, Bo Nickal
Dricus du Plessis

Dricus Du Plessis claims Bo Nickal "gave up" in first career loss to Reinier de Ridder: "Was broken mentally"

Cole Shelton - May 13, 2025

UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis believes Bo Nickal gave up and was broken mentally against Reinier de Ridder.