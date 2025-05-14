UFC selects backup fighter for Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev title fight

Yesterday, the UFC finally announced a middleweight title fight between champion Dricus Du Plessis and challenger Khamzat Chimaev. It’s one of the biggest fights on the calendar right now, and it will be a real shame if either man is injured, but the promotion has a plan in place just in case that happens.

The Du Plessis vs. Chimaev fight is slated for UFC 319 on August 16. According to French publication RMC Sport Combat, the promotion has called upon top middleweight contender Nassourdine Imavov to serve as the backup to the fight. That means the Frenchman will fly to Chicago and weigh in for the card, so he is able to swoop in and fight one of the two men should the other be ruled out.