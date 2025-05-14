UFC selects backup fighter for Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev title fight

By BJ Penn Staff - May 14, 2025

Yesterday, the UFC finally announced a middleweight title fight between champion Dricus Du Plessis and challenger Khamzat Chimaev. It’s one of the biggest fights on the calendar right now, and it will be a real shame if either man is injured, but the promotion has a plan in place just in case that happens.

Dricus du Plessis, Khamzat Chimaev, UFC 319, MMA, Nassourdine Imavov

The Du Plessis vs. Chimaev fight is slated for UFC 319 on August 16. According to French publication RMC Sport Combat, the promotion has called upon top middleweight contender Nassourdine Imavov to serve as the backup to the fight. That means the Frenchman will fly to Chicago and weigh in for the card, so he is able to swoop in and fight one of the two men should the other be ruled out.

Why did Nassourdine Imavov get the backup spot for UFC 319?

It would be very disappointing if the newly announced Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev fight falls through. However, it’s good to see the UFC has a contingency plan. Disaster has struck main events at the last minute before. Chimaev also has an unfortunate track record for pulling out of fights. With Nassourdine Imavov on call, we can be sure we’ll get a title fight at UFC 319 no matter what happens.

The Frenchman is certainly the most deserving man of the opportunity. He is riding a stunning knockout win over former champion Israel Adesanya. He has also beaten ranked contenders like Brendan Allen, Jarred Cannonier, and Roman Dolidze recently. In fact, he is actually ranked ahead of Chimaev. The undefeated Russian jumped to the front of the queue following a submission of former champ Robert Whittaker.

Do you think Imavov was the fight choice for the backup fighter for the UFC 319 main event?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dricus du Plessis Khamzat Chimaev Nassourdine Imavov UFC

Related

Gilbert Burns

Gilbert Burns reveals why he didn't turn down Michael Morales bout amid three-fight skid

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 14, 2025
Islam Makhachev Belal Muhammad
Islam Makhachev

UFC legend defends Islam Makhachev over claims he wanted Belal Muhammad to lose welterweight title

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 14, 2025

A UFC Hall of Famer and color commentator doesn’t believe Islam Makhachev rooted for Belal Muhammad to lose at UFC 315.

Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Islam Makhachev has surpassed Khabib Nurmagomedov on all-time lightweight list, says former champion

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 14, 2025

A former UFC champion believes that Islam Makhachev has taken the title of lightweight GOAT from Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Charles Oliveira
UFC

Charles Oliveira promises big performance against Ilia Topuria at UFC 317

Harry Kettle - May 14, 2025

UFC star Charles Oliveira has promised a big performance when he goes head to head with Ilia Topuria at UFC 317.

Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria issues apology ahead of UFC 317 main event against Charles Oliveira

Harry Kettle - May 14, 2025

UFC star Ilia Topuria has issued an apology ahead of his recently announced UFC 317 main event against Charles Oliveira.

Jose Aldo

Alexander Volkanovski questions decision after Jose Aldo's defeat at UFC 315

Harry Kettle - May 14, 2025
Islam Makhachev, Kamaru Usman, UFC
UFC

Islam Makhachev's manager praises him ahead of welterweight move

Harry Kettle - May 14, 2025

Islam Makhachev’s manager has praised him as he prepares to make the move from lightweight to welterweight.

Jack Hermansson
UFC

Jack Hermansson details the reason for his 16-month layoff ahead return at UFC 317

Cole Shelton - May 14, 2025

Jack Hermansson will finally make his return to the Octagon at UFC 317 at the end of June.

Jon Jones Tom Aspinall
Jon Jones

Dana White plans to announce Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall soon: "The heavyweight fight will happen"

Cole Shelton - May 13, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White has plenty of confidence that Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall will happen.

Ilia Topuria, UFC, MMA
Ilia Topuria

Dana White announces Ilia Topuria vs Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title, among two title fights set for UFC 317

Cole Shelton - May 13, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White has officially announced Ilia Topuria will take on Charles Oliveira at UFC 317.