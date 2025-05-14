UFC selects backup fighter for Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev title fight
Yesterday, the UFC finally announced a middleweight title fight between champion Dricus Du Plessis and challenger Khamzat Chimaev. It’s one of the biggest fights on the calendar right now, and it will be a real shame if either man is injured, but the promotion has a plan in place just in case that happens.
The Du Plessis vs. Chimaev fight is slated for UFC 319 on August 16. According to French publication RMC Sport Combat, the promotion has called upon top middleweight contender Nassourdine Imavov to serve as the backup to the fight. That means the Frenchman will fly to Chicago and weigh in for the card, so he is able to swoop in and fight one of the two men should the other be ruled out.
🚨 INFO RMC SPORT
🔥NASSOURDINE IMAVOV REMPLAÇANT DU COMBAT POUR LE TITRE ENTRE DU PLESSIS ET CHIMAEV !
🇫🇷🏆 Le Français, actuellement n°1 chez les -84kg, est désigné remplaçant officiel pour le combat prévu le 16 août à l’UFC 319.
🤩 Une nouvelle opportunité en or pour la… pic.twitter.com/jsKDKMrrMH
— RMC Sport Combat (@RMCSportCombat) May 14, 2025
Why did Nassourdine Imavov get the backup spot for UFC 319?
It would be very disappointing if the newly announced Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev fight falls through. However, it’s good to see the UFC has a contingency plan. Disaster has struck main events at the last minute before. Chimaev also has an unfortunate track record for pulling out of fights. With Nassourdine Imavov on call, we can be sure we’ll get a title fight at UFC 319 no matter what happens.
The Frenchman is certainly the most deserving man of the opportunity. He is riding a stunning knockout win over former champion Israel Adesanya. He has also beaten ranked contenders like Brendan Allen, Jarred Cannonier, and Roman Dolidze recently. In fact, he is actually ranked ahead of Chimaev. The undefeated Russian jumped to the front of the queue following a submission of former champ Robert Whittaker.
Do you think Imavov was the fight choice for the backup fighter for the UFC 319 main event?
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Dricus du Plessis Khamzat Chimaev Nassourdine Imavov UFC