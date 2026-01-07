“Mighty Mouse or GSP” would better advise Gable Steveson than Jon Jones, per ex-UFC heavyweight

Gable Steveson continues to navigate the nascent stages of his MMA career. With Jon Jones providing the Olympic gold medalist wrestler with guidance throughout. A former-ranked UFC heavyweight contender thinks that perhaps some prolific greats like Demetrious Johnson or Georges St. Pierre might be better served to guide the fledgling fighting career of Steveson, though.

This was expressed by Brendan Schaub on his YouTube channel during a recent episode of The Schaub Show. Touching upon this situation, with an excerpt of his podcast posted to X account @RedCorner_MMA, Schaub said,

“There is only one Jon [Jones] and that’s why he is the GOAT. The reason why he is the GOAT is because of what he did inside the Octagon. He’s not the GOAT as far as outside the octagon. If you’re going to take into consideration of the GOAT talk of accomplishments inside the octagon [and] outside the octagon, it’s Mighty Mouse. It’s Mighty Mouse or it’s GSP. Those are guys that would be great mentors.” “Mighty Mouse, even though smaller, would be a much better mentor to advise you on as far as how to handle fame, women, family. Sponsorships, life outside the UFC, expanding your footprint as far as expanding your business reach, and stuff like that. Relationship advice, gameplanning, how to approach a fight like a professional. I would reach out [to] that guy.”

Gable Steveson’s former wrestling foe keen on MMA rematch

Gable Steveson is 2-0 in mixed martial arts so far, and also won a hybrid rules bout under the Dirty Boxing Championship banner with a former wrestling rival keen on running it back with the former WWE talent in MMA. The wrestler in question, Wyatt Hendrickson was the last man to defeat Steveson in a wrestling contest.

During an interview with The Schmo, Hendrickson referenced that he was training in some jiu jitsu while humbly respecting the notion that he would need to go on a longer refinement curve if he wanted to transition into MMA. If he did end up making the move to mixed martial arts though, Hendrickson mentioned that running it back with Steveson in another combat sport could lead to a “pretty epic rematch” per the former’s own words.

