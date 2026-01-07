“Mighty Mouse or GSP” would better advise Gable Steveson than Jon Jones, per ex-UFC heavyweight

By Dylan Bowker - January 7, 2026 11:48 AM PST 0 Comments
Jon Jones, Gable Steveson

Gable Steveson continues to navigate the nascent stages of his MMA career. With Jon Jones providing the Olympic gold medalist wrestler with guidance throughout. A former-ranked UFC heavyweight contender thinks that perhaps some prolific greats like Demetrious Johnson or Georges St. Pierre might be better served to guide the fledgling fighting career of Steveson, though.

This was expressed by Brendan Schaub on his YouTube channel during a recent episode of The Schaub Show. Touching upon this situation, with an excerpt of his podcast posted to X account @RedCorner_MMA, Schaub said,

“There is only one Jon [Jones] and that’s why he is the GOAT. The reason why he is the GOAT is because of what he did inside the Octagon. He’s not the GOAT as far as outside the octagon. If you’re going to take into consideration of the GOAT talk of accomplishments inside the octagon [and] outside the octagon, it’s Mighty Mouse. It’s Mighty Mouse or it’s GSP. Those are guys that would be great mentors.”

“Mighty Mouse, even though smaller, would be a much better mentor to advise you on as far as how to handle fame, women, family. Sponsorships, life outside the UFC, expanding your footprint as far as expanding your business reach, and stuff like that. Relationship advice, gameplanning, how to approach a fight like a professional. I would reach out [to] that guy.”

Gable Steveson’s former wrestling foe keen on MMA rematch

Gable Steveson is 2-0 in mixed martial arts so far, and also won a hybrid rules bout under the Dirty Boxing Championship banner with a former wrestling rival keen on running it back with the former WWE talent in MMA. The wrestler in question, Wyatt Hendrickson was the last man to defeat Steveson in a wrestling contest.

During an interview with The Schmo, Hendrickson referenced that he was training in some jiu jitsu while humbly respecting the notion that he would need to go on a longer refinement curve if he wanted to transition into MMA. If he did end up making the move to mixed martial arts though, Hendrickson mentioned that running it back with Steveson in another combat sport could lead to a “pretty epic rematch” per the former’s own words.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Gable Steveson UFC

Related

Sean O'Malley UFC fighter introduction

Sean O'Malley's coach shares intriguing prediction for Song Yadong fight at UFC 324

Cole Shelton - January 7, 2026
Sean Strickland reacts in between rounds during his fight at UFC 312
UFC

Sean Strickland accuses UFC of pressuring him into accepting Dricus du Plessis rematch despite serious injury

Curtis Calhoun - January 7, 2026

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland revealed he suffered a serious injury leading up to his rematch with Dricus du Plessis.

Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane ends in no contest at UFC 321
UFC

Ciryl Gane would have finished Tom Aspinall at UFC 321 and will finish things in potential rematch, per Gane training partner

Dylan Bowker - January 7, 2026

Ciryl Gane was en route to winning UFC gold before the errant eye poke at UFC 321 and would unseat Tom Aspinall if a rematch is booked. This, according to a surging PFL star who gets in work with Gane. The combatant in question is Pouya Rahmani, who battles Karl Williams at PFL Dubai: Nurmagomedov vs. Davis on February 7th.

Michael Morales UFC
UFC

UFC welterweight Michael Morales is not undefeated, according to newly unearthed fight footage

BJ Penn Staff - January 7, 2026

Michael Morales is one of the best fighters in the UFC welterweight division right now, but his undefeated record has been called into question by a very reputable source.

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier face off ahead of ALF Reality 3
Jon Jones

Jon Jones hopes to 'start a friendship' with Daniel Cormier during ALF Reality 3 coaching battle

Curtis Calhoun - January 6, 2026

Jon Jones is hopeful that he and Daniel Cormier can officially bury the hatchet of their longstanding feud during their reality show stint.

Valentina Shevchenko enters the Octagon for her fight at UFC 322

Valentina Shevchenko calls out Women's MMA critics for lack of interest in fights

Curtis Calhoun - January 6, 2026
Ben Askren poses with Dana White at a UFC press conference
UFC

Ben Askren shares hilarious story about cursing out nurses during hospital stay for double lung transplant

Curtis Calhoun - January 6, 2026

Former UFC star Ben Askren expressed self-humor when reflecting on his lengthy medical scare last year with a double lung transplant.

Justin Gaethje appears at a press conference ahead of UFC 324
UFC

Justin Gaethje addresses staph infection concerns after UFC 324 camp photo goes viral

Curtis Calhoun - January 6, 2026

Former BMF champion Justin Gaethje raised concerns about his health after a mid-camp photo went viral ahead of UFC 324.

Conor McGregor appears at a White House press briefing
Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor targets new opponent for planned White House UFC comeback: '10 seconds!'

Curtis Calhoun - January 6, 2026

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor targeted a familiar foe for his planned fighting return later this year.

Maycee Barber gets her hand raised after her fight at UFC 323
UFC

Maycee Barber refuses to fight with referee Mark Smith officiating after UFC 323 controversy

Curtis Calhoun - January 6, 2026

UFC women’s flyweight contender Maycee Barber doesn’t feel safe in the cage if referee Mark Smith officiates any of her future fights.