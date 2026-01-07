UFC welterweight Michael Morales is not undefeated, according to newly unearthed fight footage

Michael Morales is one of the best fighters in the UFC welterweight division right now, but his undefeated record has been called into question by a very reputable source.

Morales, from Ecuador, sports a perfect 19-0 record according to the UFC. However, combat sports record-keeping database Tapology recently unearthed footage of Morales being knocked out in a fight on a South American reality show, similar to The Ultimate Fighter.

Fights that occur on The Ultimate Fighter are considered exhibitions. Therefore they do not affect a fighter’s official record. However, Tapology’s research concluded that the Morales fight in question is consistent with a pro bout. While that means he’s technically not undefeated, Tapology also found another win from the same source. They added that result to the Ecuadorian’s record as well. So it’s not all bad news.

In other words, according to Tapology Morales is 20-1, not 19-0.

UFC star Michael Morales may not be undefeated

“Update on the Tapology record for welterweight phenom Michael Morales,” a 4-part post on Tapology’s X account read. “While Morales had been listed up to this point as undefeated as professional, we have added 1 additional professional win and 1 additional professional loss from the start of his career.

“We were tipped off to and found extensive footage of an Ecuadorian league Ultima Pelea which had at least 3 seasons of a reality style show with fighters in a tournament. Morales competed in the 2nd season in 2017. Morales was 17 at the time of the qualification fight and 18 at the time of his quarterfinal fight (a loss). The rules and structure of the fights meet our criteria of professional MMA. Many of the competitors were established professionals including Ricardo Centeno who beat him. While The Ultimate Fighter reality show in the U.S. is still classified as exhibition status, we don’t grant the same exhibition status to other reality competitions around the world. TUF has only been exempted because of the U.S. athletic commission designation it was given.”

While Morales may not actually be undefeated, he has looked unstoppable in the UFC. Thus far, the Ecuadorian knockout artist is 7-0 in the Octagon. That run includes wins over top opposition in Gilbert Burns and Sean Brady. He is considered one of the top contenders for a crack at welterweight champ Islam Makhachev.