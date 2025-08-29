Bryan Battle makes weight for DBX 3 after prior middleweight miss led to UFC release

By Dylan Bowker - August 28, 2025

Bryan Battle did not hit the 185-pound mark in his initial attempt earlier this month, but did hit that weight limit, preparing to compete for another promotion before August closes out. His ill-fated UFC 319 weigh in attempt from August 16th saw not only his fight with Nursulton Ruziboev scrapped but Battle received his walking papers from the MMA powerhouse.

Bryan Battle

This puglistic pink slip came after missing weight for a second time and in a second division no less. That weight miss also came in consecutive fight bookings but Battle did not have to wait long for his next assignment. The prior weight miss for the Missouri native came last December as Battle failed to hit the welterweight limit of 170 pounds against Randy Brown in a fight that Battle eventually won.

Battle now prepares to fight Derik de Freitas at DBX 3 on August 29th at The Hangar in Miami, Florida. The Mike Perry and Jon Jones helmed promotion has enlisted the services of the 30-year-old with Battle being far from the only ex-UFC vet on the card.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik aims to capture DBX heavyweight gold in the main event but there are other notable UFC alumni bolstering the card too. Hector Lombard, Jessica-Rose Clark, Alex Caceres, Phil Hawes, Tyson Nam, and Chase Sherman stand out as but a few of the UFC vets on this card.

Bryan Battle hits the mark on the scales ahead of DBX 3 showdown

Despite this fight coming ten days after his UFC release at UFC 319 and taking this bout on one week’s notice, the scale was not his enemy in this instance with the third time’s the charm adage ringing through for Battle in terms of successful weigh in attempts.

‘The Butcher’ hit the 186 pound mark on Thursday as compared to the 190 pound figure he registered on the scale while attempting to do what he was contractually required to do for his planned UFC pay-per-view clash in Chicago.

The season 29 tournament champion on The Ultimate Fighter will clash with de Freitas who enters the Dirty Boxing Championship ring with a modest 3-9 record in professional mixed martial arts.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

