Bryan Battle makes weight for DBX 3 after prior middleweight miss led to UFC release

Bryan Battle did not hit the 185-pound mark in his initial attempt earlier this month, but did hit that weight limit, preparing to compete for another promotion before August closes out. His ill-fated UFC 319 weigh in attempt from August 16th saw not only his fight with Nursulton Ruziboev scrapped but Battle received his walking papers from the MMA powerhouse.

This puglistic pink slip came after missing weight for a second time and in a second division no less. That weight miss also came in consecutive fight bookings but Battle did not have to wait long for his next assignment. The prior weight miss for the Missouri native came last December as Battle failed to hit the welterweight limit of 170 pounds against Randy Brown in a fight that Battle eventually won.

Battle now prepares to fight Derik de Freitas at DBX 3 on August 29th at The Hangar in Miami, Florida. The Mike Perry and Jon Jones helmed promotion has enlisted the services of the 30-year-old with Battle being far from the only ex-UFC vet on the card.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik aims to capture DBX heavyweight gold in the main event but there are other notable UFC alumni bolstering the card too. Hector Lombard, Jessica-Rose Clark, Alex Caceres, Phil Hawes, Tyson Nam, and Chase Sherman stand out as but a few of the UFC vets on this card.