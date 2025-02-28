Henry Cejudo believes Ilia Topuria should get Islam Makhachev title fight

Henry Cejudo believes Ilia Topuria should receive a UFC lightweight title shot against Islam Makhachev in his first fight at 155 pounds.

As we know, Ilia Topuria is set to make the move up to the lightweight division. In doing so, he will be vacating his featherweight championship.

RELATED: Francis Ngannou reveals he wasn’t too confident ahead of boxing match with Tyson Fury: “I’d never been there in my life”

Ever since that announcement was made, many have wondered: who will Ilia Topuria fight first at 155 pounds? There are plenty of great names that it could be, but the main one is Islam Makhachev. We’ve seen plenty of champion vs champion fights in the past, and given Ilia’s incredible star power, it makes sense that the promotion may immediately want to vault him into that position.

In the eyes of Henry Cejudo, putting Topuria against Makhachev would be a great idea – and would lead to a very competitive fight.