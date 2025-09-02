UFC Vegas 112 Announces Main Event Matchup for Final 2025 Card

By Dylan Bowker - September 1, 2025

UFC Vegas 112 will serve as the last card of the calendar year, and the promotion is ending off 2025 with a meaningful matchup in the flyweight division.

Brandon Royval

Brandon Royval versus Manel Kape will serve as the headliner for the promotion’s final event before they enter the Paramount media rights deal next year. This bout will emanate from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, on December 13th, and this fight news was first reported on by Marcel Dorff.

Royval has also since confirmed the news of the bout booking via his personal social media. Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape will pit a former UFC flyweight title challenger against a former Rizin bantamweight champion, respectively, in a consequential contest for the 125-pound hierarchy heading into 2026.

UFC Vegas 112 and the backstory of this Royval vs. Kape fight

UFC Vegas 112 interfaces with that old adage of “third time’s the charm” as the promotion has faltered in two previous bout bookings with Royval and Kape. The initial fight booking attempt was mapped out for Vegas as well, with the planned UFC Vegas 103 booking in March dropping out when Royval sustained a concussion.

A re-booking for UFC 317 was attempted until a broken foot suffered by Kape scrapped the exciting flyweight bout for a second time, and in the same year, no less. In that sense, it would be kind of poetic if this bout finally came to fruition at the end of 2025 to evenly close out the overall story between the two this year.

Royval versus Kape will pit the number three-ranked flyweight fighter in the company versus the number seven-ranked 125-pounder in the organization, as of this writing. The former LFA flyweight champion lost to Kape’s UFC 317 replacement Joshua Van, with Van seeming on track for a UFC flyweight title shot at the end of the year against reigning champion Alexandre Pantoja, although this still hasn’t been official.

Kape has won six of his last seven fights and is riding back-to-back knockouts to Bruno Silva then Asu Almabayev, heading into this clash around the holiday season.

