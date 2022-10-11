Just Scrap Radio Ep. 96 with Brandon Royval, Jonathan Martinez, Mike Jackson, and Victor Henry

The 96th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Vegas 62.

We’re first joined by fifth-ranked UFC flyweight Brandon Royval (2:11). Next, UFC bantamweight Jonathan Martinez (20:36) comes on. UFC welterweight Mike Jackson (28:20) then stops by. Closing out the program is UFC bantamweight Victor Henry (49:21).

Brandon Royval opens up the program to discuss his UFC Vegas 62 fight against Askar Askarov. Brandon talks about why he thinks Askarov is boring, how the fight came together, and the Russian’s first career loss to Kai Kara-France last time out. He also touches on what a win does for him, the flyweight division and Figueiredo-Moreno fighting for the fourth time.

Jonathan Martinez joins the show to discuss his UFC Vegas 62 fight against Cub Swanson. Jonathan talks about Cub dropping down to bantamweight and whether or not he was surprised to be the one to welcome him to the division. Martinez then talks about what a win does for him.

Mike Jackson stops by to preview his UFC Vegas 62 against Pete Rodriguez. Mike talks about his last fight against Dean Barry, believing Barry cheated, and that entire fight and fight week. He then talks about why he decided to come back to face Rodriguez, how he sees the bout playing out and what a win does for him.

Victor Henry then closes out the program to preview his UFC Vegas 62 fight against Raphael Assuncao. Victor talks about not fighting since January when he scored an upset win over Raoni Barcelos on short notice and why it took so long to get a fight. He then touches on what a win over Assuncao does for hin, the pressure on him and his goal for 2023.

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher

