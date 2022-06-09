UFC 275 | Pro fighters make their picks for Weili Zhang vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk 2

On the main card of UFC 275, Weili Zhang is set to rematch Joanna Jedrzejczyk after the two had one of the best women’s fights of all time at UFC 248. Heading into the fight, Zhang is a -172 favorite while the Pole is a +134 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. The pros are nearly unanimous in thinking Jedrzejczyk gets the job done likely by decision.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Weili Zhang vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk 2:

Grant Dawson, UFC lightweight: I have to go with Joanna, the first fight was super close, and Weili Zhang has that mystique factor, the can’t be beaten factor. Now that she has been beaten twice there are holes in the game and Jedrzjeczyk can get it done.

Gabe Green, UFC welterweight: I’m going with Joanna by decision, it should be another good fight though.

Damon Jackson, UFC featherweight: I think Jedrzejczyk but Zhang is tough as hell. That’s such a close fight, I don’t really know.

Joe Solecki, UFC lightweight: I think Joanna gets it done.

Tyson Nam, UFC flyweight: That is a hard one, but I’ll say Joanna Jedrzjecyzk, I think the time off will benefit her.

Christos Giagos, UFC lightweight: I’ll go Jedrzjeczyk by decision.

Brandon Royval, UFC flyweight: What a flip of the coin that fight is but I’ll go with Joanna by decision.

Chris Curtis, UFC middleweight: I’m going to say Joanna Jedrzejcyzk, I’ve never been super impressed with Weili. I’ll say, Joanna.

Ode Osbourne, UFC flyweight: That’s a tough one, I’ll say Weili Zhang again just because Joanna hasn’t fought since then.

Jeff Molina, UFC flyweight: That first fight was super close and closer than I thought. I rewatched it the other day and I’ll lean Joanna but it’s a toss-up.

***

Fighters picking Weili Zhang: Ode Osbourne

Fighters picking Jonna Jedrzejczyk: Grant Dawson, Gabe Green, Damon Jackson, Joe Solecki, Christos Giagos, Brandon Royval, Chris Curtis, Jeff Molina

Who do you think will win at UFC 275, Weili Zhang or Joanna Jedrzejczyk?