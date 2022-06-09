Michael Page set to headline BKFC 27 against Mike Perry

Michael Page will be going sans gloves for his next fight.

On Thursday, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) took to Twitter to announce Page has signed a one-fight deal to headline BKFC 27 on August 20 against Mike Perry. The event will take place in London and according to reports, this is a one-off for Page who is still under Bellator contract.

The news is no doubt surprising given ‘MVP’ is still under contract with Bellator, but it’s a massive fight for BKFC as both Page and Perry are fan favorites and always bring it. Although this is a one-off, perhaps this opens up the door for more Bellator fighters to take a BKFC fight and have super fights between the promotions.

Michael Page (20-2 MMA, 2-0 boxing) is coming off a controversial split decision loss to Logan Storley in the main event of Bellator 281 for the interim welterweight title. Prior to that, he was on a six-fight win streak with wins over Douglas Lima, Derek Anderson, and Ross Houston.

In his Bellator career, Page holds notable wins over Paul Daley, David Rickels, and Cyborg Santos. The Brit is also undefeated in both boxing and kickboxing and had his two pro boxing fights in 2017 and 2018 winning both by KO. This will be the first time he fights bare knuckle.

Mike Perry (14-8 MMA, 1-0 BKFC) made his BKFC debut in February and edged out a decision win over Julian Lane in a very fun fight. He signed with BKFC after fighting out his UFC contract but ended his UFC tenure on a two-fight losing skid with losses to Daniel Rodriguez and Tim Means. ‘Platinum’ went 7-8 in the UFC with notable wins over Paul Felder, Cowboy Oliveira, and Mickey Gall.

