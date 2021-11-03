UFC 268 | Pro fighters make their picks for Rose Namajunas vs. Weili Zhang 2 title fight

In the co-main event of UFC 268, Rose Namajunas and Weili Zhang are running it back just seven months after Namajunas scored a 78-second TKO win. Heading into the fight, the champ is a +100 underdog while Zhang is the -120 favorite.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. The pros are nearly unanimous in thinking Namajunas defends her belt again and likely does it by stoppage again.

BJPENN.com Fighters Pick Rose Namajunas vs. Weili Zhang 2:

Brent Primus, Bellator lightweight: I’m going to go with Rose Namajunas. She’s much more technical on the feet and I think Rose gets it done again.

Chris Curtis, UFC middleweight: Rose Namajunas. I think Rose is living in Weili’s head rent-free and all Weili’s excuses of the crowd, Weidman’s leg break, and whatever else she has said is a big red flag for me. Rose by KO again.

Jordan Williams, UFC welterweight: This should be a great fight. I think it goes longer than the first one, I’m a fan of both but I have to go with Rose Namajunas to get the win again.

Billy Quarantillo, UFC featherweight: I’m going with Rose Namajunas again. She looked great in the last fight catching Weili Zhang. I think she has Weili’s number and working under Trevor Wittman her striking will be too technical for Zhang.

Ike Villaneuva, UFC light heavyweight: Thug Rose. She’s too dynamic on the feet with her punches and kicks. She beats Zhang again to defend her belt.

Grant Dawson, UFC lightweight: Namajunas just caught her in the first fight and I think Weili Zhang can make the adjustments and get the win. Don’t be surprised if she takes Rose down and beats her up on the ground.

Ricky Glenn, UFC lightweight: Rose Namajunas gets it done again and does it again by knockout.

Adrian Yanez, UFC bantamweight: I’m going with Rose Namajunas again by TKO in the third or fourth.

Sean Woodson, UFC featherweight: Rose. She’s in Weili Zhang’s head and she’ll be able to find the shot again to get another TKO.

Ode Osbourne, UFC flyweight: I have to go with Rose Namajunas. She’s too technical for Zhang and even has a sneaky good ground game if it happens to go there.

