Khamzat Chimaev sends a message to Nate Diaz: “Let’s go bro”

Emerging UFC welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev sent a message to promotional superstar Nate Diaz, simply stating “let’s go bro.”

Chimaev smashed Li Jingliang in the first round and tapped him out with a tight rear-naked choke at this past Saturday’s UFC 267 event. It was another phenomenal victory for Chimaev, who improved to 4-0 in the UFC with four finishes. He has been so utterly dominant that he has actually only been hit with one significant strike, by John Phillips in his UFC debut on Fight Island last year. Since then, all three of Rhys McKee, Gerald Meerschaert, and now Jingliang were not able to mount any sort of offense against him.

Now, it looks like the UFC is considering booking Chimaev against Diaz next in a matchup pitting an emerging superstar against a legitimate one. UFC president Dana White recently admitted that the promotion is going to offer Diaz the fight and see what he says about it, and it looks like Chimaev wants the fight, too. Taking to his social media in the days following his big win at UFC 267, Chimaev made it clear that he wants to fight Diaz next.

@NateDiaz209 let’s go bro

Diaz is not currently ranked in the UFC top-15 welterweight rankings, but he does have one of the biggest names in the game. So despite not actually being ranked in the top-15, it seems likely that if Chimaev beat Diaz that he would get closer to a title shot at 170lbs. Chimaev has shown through his first four UFC bouts that he is a dangerous, well-rounded fighter with next-level wrestling to go along with incredible cardio and huge KO power. The UFC likely views him as a future superstar, and a win against Diaz would get him “over.”

Do you hope that the UFC books Khamzat Chimaev against Nate Diaz next?