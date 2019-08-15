UFC 241 | Pro fighters make their picks for Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic 2 title fight

Two of the sport’s greatest heavyweights will imminently run it back. In the main event of UFC 241, Daniel Cormier is looking to defend his heavyweight title for the second time when he takes on Stipe Miocic, the most dominant champ in the UFC heavyweight division’s history.

It will be a rematch of their fight at UFC 226, which ‘DC’ who won by knockout. Heading into this fight, the champ as a -145 favorite while Miocic is a +115 underdog.

Ahead of the scrap, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the heavyweight title fight. The pros are split on this one with the slight majority believing will we hear ‘And New’ at the end of the night.

Here’s what they had to say.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks: Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic 2

Volkan Oezdemir, UFC light heavyweight: Cormier. He is super smart, and working as an analyst helps him dissect fighters. It won’t be an easy fight, but I think he will look better.

Ian Heinisch, UFC middleweight: I feel like Stipe was winning that first fight before he got caught. So, I think Stipe can get it done as he has all the skills to beat Cormier. ‘DC’ is game but I think Stipe gets it done.

Marvin Vettori, UFC middleweight: I think Miocic will win. I thought he would win the first one and had success. So, I think he’ll make the necessary changes and get it done.

Geoff Neal, UFC welterweight: I am a fan of Daniel Cormier and think he gets it done. Stipe will have a different game plan but I think ‘DC’ will be better and gets the win and it sets up the Jones-Cormier trilogy.

Trevin Giles, UFC middleweight: Man, I think Stipe will win. The reason why, is the first fight, it looked like he was controlling the fight and neutralized the wrestling. He has good hands, and just got caught. I think he uses the range this time and just picks a part Cormier and it won’t be that close of a fight this time.

Benito Lopez, UFC bantamweight: In the first fight, I thought Stipe was going to do it. I thought he had the size and boxing, but DC caught him. But, I think Stipe will make the adjustments needed and win this fight.

Manny Bermudez, UFC bantamweight: I think Stipe takes it. He isn’t going to sleep on ‘DC’ like last time but it is a tough one. ‘DC’ is no joke and is a game opponent.

Drakkar Klose, UFC lightweight: I think Cormier gets it done. He is the double-champ for a reason. It won’t be a knockout, it will be closer but he will win.

Christos Giagos, UFC lightweight: I wouldn’t mind seeing ‘DC’ keeping the belt but I think Miocic will win. Stipe was winning that first fight until he got clipped so I think he will show more respect to the power and get the belt back.

Leonard Garcia, BKFC fighter: That is a hell of a fight. I like both a lot, and both are great fighters. Stipe is looking to redeem himself but I feel like Cormier has that power that comes from nowhere. He will close the distance and I think ‘DC’ wins again.

***

Fighters picking Daniel Cormier: Volkan Oezdemir, Geoff Neal, Drakkar Klose, Leonard Garcia

Fighters picking Stipe Miocic: Ian Heinisch, Marvin Vettori, Trevin Giles, Benito Lopez, Manny Bermudez, Christos Giagos

Who do you think will win the fight between Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic? Let us know in the comment section.

ICYMI: These same pros also picked Yoel Romero vs. Paulo Costa and Anthony Pettis vs. Nate Diaz.

Learn how to watch UFC 241 and all UFC events here.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/15/2019.