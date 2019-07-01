UFC 239 | Mike Winkeljohn says the future is still bright for Diego Sanchez

Diego Sanchez has rejuvenated his career as of late. The 37-year-old has been fighting professionally since 2002 and in the UFC since 2005. And, throughout his career, he has beaten some of the top names in the sport and even fought for the UFC title against B.J. Penn at UFC 107.

Now, the veteran is on a two-fight winning streak and is set to take on Michael Chiesa at UFC 239. If he wins, he could very well have a number beside his name in the welterweight rankings.

His coach Mike Winkeljohn expects that to happen as “crazy Diego” is back and motivated once again.

“Diego Sanchez is such an amazing guy and really started this out winning The Ultimate Fighter 1. He is still fighting and is still healthy. He is crazy Diego,” Mike Winkeljohn said to BJPENN.com. “On a two-fight winning streak and now fighting bigger names. Michael Chiesa is great, his ground is solid and he has improved his standup a lot as well. But, it is all about Diego imposing his will and getting his hand raised.”

If Diego Sanchez does indeed get a win over Michael Chiesa at UFC 239, it will be the biggest win in a couple of years. And, even though Sanchez is 37 years old, coach Winkeljohn is still confident in his student’s game.

“I think it will do a lot. The future is brighter after this fight than it is now,” he explained. “It is amazing what he has done and has become a team leader in the gym. You have to keep going and that is what Diego has done.”

What are your thoughts on the resurgence of Diego Sanchez?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/1/2019.