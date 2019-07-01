Anthony Smith takes shot at Paulie Malignaggi

MMA stars Ben Askren and Chael Sonnen both had plenty to say about Paulie Malignaggi after the boxer lost a bare knuckle boxing match to Artem Lobov at BKFC 6.

Last week, Malignaggi responded to these criticisms.

“Literally, if you listen to any of their analysis, you got Chael Sonnen talking about how boxing is not a sport, this guy just walked in and beat me. Chael, cuz, you not that old, bro. Go and do it. Go and do it, bro. Go and do it. Go fight any light heavyweight in the world,” Malignaggi told Counter Punch Boxing (via MMA News). “Ben Askren, the same shit. I did it with one hand. I did it with half a hand. And I did it bare knuckle. Go and do it. Go put on gloves if it’s not that hard.

“Because you know we make more than you guys. You know we get paid more than you. You know that already. So come in. Come and do it, cuz! It’s that easy? Go make your money!”

These comments from Paulie Malignaggi ended up getting a quick and snappy response from recent UFC light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith. Specifically, Smith called into question Malignaggi’s comments about fighting with broken hands.

What were you saying about your hand? 😂😂 mindset means everything. You aren’t fighting one handed, Paulie. You’re fighting with two hands, one is just broken. https://t.co/iLeBzFXBNw pic.twitter.com/xx5qQ6LHpx — Anthony Smith (@lionheartasmith) June 30, 2019

“What were you saying about your hand?” Smith wrote in response to Paulie Malignaggi on Twitter. “Mindset means everything. You aren’t fighting one handed, Paulie. You’re fighting with two hands, one is just broken.”

Anthony Smith, of course, is no stranger to fighting with broken hands. The light heavyweight badly injured his hand in his recent victory over Alexander Gustafsson.

Flew deep into enemy territory. Broke my hand in the 2nd round. Still performed against the odds. Whatever it takes. I finish fights. #LIONHEART pic.twitter.com/ioShuyHrgO — Anthony Smith (@lionheartasmith) June 5, 2019

“Flew deep into enemy territory,” Smith wrote on Twitter after he defeated Gustafsson in Sweden, sharing an x-ray of his busted hand. “Broke my hand in the 2nd round. Still performed against the odds. Whatever it takes. I finish fights.”

What do you think of Anthony Smith’s response to Paulie Malignaggi?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/1/2019.