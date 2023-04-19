Exclusive MMA Interviews UFC

Rani Yahya says wrestling is key to success against Montel Jackson, expects to secure Cody Garbrandt fight with stoppage win at UFC Vegas 71

By Cole Shelton - April 18, 2023
Rani Yahya

Rani Yahya is finally set to return to the Octagon.

Yahya has not fought since November of 2021 when he beat Kyung-ho Hang by decision. He was then booked to fight Cody Garbrandt twice in 2022, but a neck injury forced him out of both fights. Now, after over a year away, he is finally set to return on Saturday at UFC Vegas 71.

“Very excited, it’s been a while since the last time I was in the Octagon. I can’t wait to do this, I’m happy to be returning, especially at the Apex in Vegas, I really like there,” Yahya said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I’m excited… A little bit (surprised Cody and I weren’t rebooked). The thing is that I believe he was training so at that point he needed to move on because I didn’t know when I was going to come back as I was treating my neck.”

When Yahya does make his return, he will be facing Montel Jackson at UFC Vegas 71. Heading into the fight, he knew not many of his peers were eager to fight Jackson, but he believes this is a good matchup for him.

Although Rani Yahya is a sizeable underdog, the Brazilian knows his wrestling will be the key to success as he says Brett Johns and Ricky Simon use their wrestling to beat Jackson.

“Wrestling is always important in every fight,” Yahya explained. “But, in this one, I think it will be even more important. People always train takedown defense and getting up from the bottom, throwing uppercuts and knees against me and I know that. So, I train for these situations.”

With Yahya expecting to use his wrestling to control the fight, he believes he will eventually catch Montel Jackson on the ground and secure a stoppage win. However, Yahya knows it won’t be easy as he thinks it will be a war until he gets ahold of a submission.

“I believe I am going to finish him. I’m getting ready for a war, a three-round war, but against him, I see myself finishing him,” Yahya added.

If Yahya does get a submission win over Montel Jackson at UFC Vegas 71, he says he plans to call out Cody Garbrandt. The former champ said he wanted to rebook the fight if Yahya beat Jackson. If the fight does get made next, the Brazilian is confident he has the tools to beat Garbrandt.

“I think it would be pretty big because he is a guy that not many people want to fight. He has the knockdown record and people worry about that. A win will put me in a very good spot… I believe so, yes. That fight made me think that if I got him in that position that Trevin did, it would be over,” Yahya concluded.

Do you think Rani Yahya will beat Montel Jackson at UFC Vegas 71?

