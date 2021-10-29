Khabib Nurmagomedov tells Islam Makhachev to “call out Dana White” with win over Dan Hooker at UFC 267

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov told Islam Makhachev to “call out Dana White” with a win over Dan Hooker at UFC 267.

Nurmagomedov is the former UFC lightweight champion, but he vacated his belt earlier this year after officially announcing his retirement from MMA. With Nurmagomedov now on the sidelines, there have been many analysts who have said that Makhachev is the next lightweight champion. He has a fighting style that is similar to Nurmagomedov and so far in the UFC, he has been extremely dominant with a 9-1 record including an eight-fight win streak at the moment. On Saturday at UFC 267, Makhachev will look to defeat Hooker.

If Makhachev defeats Hooker, he would be very close to getting a title shot at 155lbs, and potentially a new contract, as well. Speaking to Daniel Cormier on “The DC Check-In,” Nurmagomedov shared some advice with Makhachev. As far as “The Eagle” is concerned, Makhachev has to start making some more noise with the UFC. So in Nurmagomedov’s mind, the best thing for Makhachev would be to go out there, beat Hooker, and then go to White and call him out for a new contract. Check out what Nurmagomedov advised below.

“This Saturday, when he (Islam Makhachev) finish Dan Hooker, he just have to call out Dana White and all his life will change. It’s my opinion. Do you remember before the UFC give me title shot? I come to cage, very close to the cage to Dana. I say, ‘Hey, Dana don’t send me your bullsh*t contract. I need real fights.’ He have to call out,” Nurmagomedov said to Cormier (via SportsKeeda).

Do you agree with Khabib Nurmagomedov that Islam Makhachev should call out Dana White if he beats Dan Hooker at UFC 267 in order to generate more buzz for his name?