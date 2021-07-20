Stephen Thompson reveals he vomited before UFC 264 ceremonial weigh-ins

UFC welterweight contender Stephen Thompson revealed that he vomited before the UFC 264 ceremonial weigh-ins two weeks ago in Las Vegas.

Thompson lost a unanimous decision to fellow contender Gilbert Burns in the co-main event of the UFC 264 pay-per-view card. It was a disappointing showing by Thompson, who could have earned a title shot had he emerged victoriously. However, he instead was ground out for three rounds and lost a decision. But while it was a tough night at the office for Thompson on Saturday night, he admits he also had a rough one at the weigh-ins Friday.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Thompson told a story about what happened at the UFC 264 ceremonial weigh-ins. According to “Wonderboy,” he was rehydrating backstage with his father before he began to feel sick and realized that something was wrong.

“While you’re there, we have food and I’ve got like five shakes that I have to drink, along with some water. Now I’m depleted of pretty much everything at this point, and these shakes have a ton of sodium, sugars, vitamins, minerals, potassium — it’s got everything you can think of in a shake, so it’s rough on the body if you chug it, right?” Thompson said (h/t MMAFighting.com). “I’m sitting there with my dad with a bunch of fighters around me and people are coming over to try and talk to me, and I already drank my first drink along with like two water bottles. And then I started getting — something started to happen to me.

“Dad runs over there and pushes some UFC fighters away to try and get this thing to me — and he doesn’t get it to me,” Thompson said. “I projectile vomit everywhere. In front of the entire UFC roster. In front of everybody.”

It was certainly not the best moment of Thompson’s career, but at the same time, it’s good that he’s able to laugh about it now, especially given the tough night he had at UFC 264.

