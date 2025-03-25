Erin Blanchfield vs. Maycee Barber to headline UFC Vegas 106 in May

Women’s flyweight contenders Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber will headline UFC Vegas 106 in May.

While there have been several fan and fighter complaints about the UFC Apex lately, they have no plans of leaving the venue anytime soon. The promotion was initially hoping to travel to Qatar in late May, but they’ll instead be returning to Las Vegas for another event. As of now, no fights are booked for UFC Vegas 106, and the card lacks a main event. However, that changed earlier today.

Taking to social media, the UFC announced Erin Blanchfield vs. Maycee Barber as the headliner for the May 17th event. For her part, ‘Cold Blooded’ will enter the cage fresh off a unanimous decision victory over former champion Rose Namajunas in November. Holding a 12-1 professional record, the 25-year-old is viewed as one of the best talents in the sport. Now, she’ll turn her attention to the rising Maycee Barber.

‘The Future’ will end a yearlong layoff when she returns to the octagon in May. Maycee Barber last appeared in action at UFC 299 last March, where she handed former title challenger Katlyn Cerminara a unanimous decision loss. The 26-year-old is currently riding a six-fight winning streak, and will look to earn her first title shot with a victory over Erin Blanchfield this summer.

Erin Blanchfield vs. Maycee Barber to headline UFC Vegas 106 on May 31st

As of now, there are no other bouts linked to UFC Vegas 106 in May. However, there will be a few big fights happening in the weeks before the event. At UFC 315 in Montreal, the women’s flyweight title will be on the line. In the co-main event, reigning champion Valentina Shevchenko will meet the rising Manon Fiorot. ‘The Beast’ famously earned a title shot with a lopsided decision victory over Erin Blanchfield last March in Atlantic City.

Fighting on the undercard of UFC 315 is former women’s flyweight champion Alexa Grasso. The Mexican fighter hasn’t been seen in action since a loss to Valentina Shevchenko in their trilogy bout last September. In her return, she’ll hope to earn another title shot with a win over Natalia Silva. For her part, the Brazilian will enter the bout riding a 12-fight winning streak, last beating Jessica Andrade in September.

However, the winner of Erin Blanchfield vs. Maycee Barber could easily fight for gold next as well. Regardless, the UFC’s most exciting women’s division is now set for a big summer.

What do you make of this UFC fight announcement? Who do you have winning in May? Erin Blanchfield or Maycee Barber?