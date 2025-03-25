Kamaru Usman interested in bout with Sean Brady for long-awaited UFC comeback: “Let’s bang it out”

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is interested in fighting Sean Brady in his return.

It’s been nearly two years since ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ last appeared in the cage. Kamaru Usman last fought at UFC 294 in October 2023, stepping up on short notice for a rare middleweight appearance against Khamzat Chimaev. That night saw the wrestler bring the fight to the undefeated Chechen, but still suffer a majority decision loss. The defeat was Usman’s third in a row, previously suffering back-to-back losses to Leon Edwards.

While Kamaru Usman has been active on social media and on his podcast, he hasn’t been linked to any bouts in a long time. However, the 37-year-old former champion has now made it clear that he would ideally fight Sean Brady next. For his part, the Philadelphia-native is fresh off his return to the octagon against Leon Edwards on Saturday night in the U.K. In the main event of UFC London, Brady handed ‘Rocky’ a lopsided submission loss.

While Sean Brady may have earned a rematch against Belal Muhammad, that fight likely won’t be happening next. ‘Remember The Name’ is set to defend his welterweight gold against Jack Della Maddalena this summer at UFC 315. Furthermore, Muhammad has already indicated that he would rather defend against Shavkat Rakhmonov than Brady after facing the Australian. However, Dana White would obviously get final say.

RELATED: CHARLES OLIVEIRA DEMANDS A REMATCH AGAINST ISLAM MAKHACHEV FOR UFC 317: “INTERNATIONAL FIGHT WEEK”

Kamaru Usman vs Sean Brady 👀 #UFC pic.twitter.com/yZYPxlEjzb — Pound 4 Pound (@pound4poundshow) March 25, 2025

Kamaru Usman calls for fight against Sean Brady for long-awaited UFC return

Nonetheless, Kamaru Usman believes a fight with the rising welterweight makes a lot of sense. Speaking with Henry Cejudo on a recent edition of their ‘Pound 4 Pound’ Podcast, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ stated his belief that the bout could turn out similar to his fights with Colby Covington. Usman added that he just “banged it out” with ‘Chaos’, given their wrestling background. Given Brady’s grappling base, it could potentially happen again.

“When you look at styles and the way fights work, myself and Colby Covington what did everyone say? ‘Oh, they’re both wrestlers, they’re both economical fighters!’ You saw what that turned out to be.” Kamaru Usman stated on his podcast earlier this week alongside Henry Cejudo. “We ain’t even try to grapple, just banged it out. This has a potential to be one of those fights. I like Sean Brady, I like the way he approaches the game.”

He continued, “Kamaru Usman gets the job done by being Kamaru Usman. Just me being me, I’ve always said it. I’m the perfect hybrid, to where I’ll nullify any style. It doesn’t matter, I’m ambidextrous with the work. I can give him the left hand or the right hand, the left stance or the right stance.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC welterweight? Do you want to see Kamaru Usman vs. Sean Brady?