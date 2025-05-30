UFC Vegas 107 weigh-in results: Massive scale fail ahead of main event between Erin Blanchfield, Maycee Barber

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 30, 2025

The UFC Vegas 107 weigh-ins have wrapped up, and there was a significant miss on the scales on Friday.

Maycee Barber weigh-in

A pivotal women’s flyweight matchup between Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber is set to headline Saturday’s card inside the UFC Apex. While Blanchfield made championship weight for a non-title fight at 125 pounds, Barber missed the mark. Barber clocked in at 126.5 pounds While Barber barely missed the 126-pound mark, she won’t be cutting more weight.

The rest of the main card fighters had no issue tipping the scales. Still, Barber wasn’t the only fighting on the UFC Vegas 107 card who missed weight. Featured preliminary fighter Allan Nascimento clocked in at 127.5 pounds, which was over the weight limit for his scheduled flyweight clash against Jafel Filho, who made weight at 126 pounds.

RELATED: UFC ON ESPN 68 FIGHT CARD & START TIMES

UFC Vegas 107 Weigh-Ins

As mentioned, the main card fighters outside of Maycee Barber made weight. Of course, that includes co-headliners Mateusz Gamrot and Ludovit Klein. They both tipped the scales at 156 pounds for their lightweight encounter.

Peep the rest of the numbers from the UFC Vegas 107 weigh-ins:

Main Card (ESPN+, 9 p.m. ET)

  • Erin Blanchfield (125) vs. Maycee Barber (126.5)*
  • Mateusz Gamrot (156) vs. Ludovit Klein (156)
  • Ramiz Brahimaj (171) vs. Billy Ray Goff (170)
  • Dustin Jacoby (205) vs. Bruno Lopes (206)
  • Macy Chiasson (144) vs. Ketlen Vieira (146)
  • Dusko Todorovic (186) vs. Zachary Reese (185)

Prelims (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)

  • Jafel Filho (126) vs. Allan Nascimento (127.5)*
  • Kurt Holobaugh (156) vs. Jordan Leavitt (155.5)
  • Michael Aswell Jr. (155) vs. Bolaji Oki (155.5)
  • Alice Ardelean (115.5) vs. Rayanne Dos Santos (116)

*- Fighter missed weight and forfeits a percentage of fight purse

BJPenn.com will be bringing you live coverage of UFC Vegas 107 on Saturday. There will also be fighter reactions for the main event between Erin Blanchfield and Barber. Check back on our homepage for live results and video highlights. Stick with us on Sunday for all of the important post-fight tidbits.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

