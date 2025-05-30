UFC Vegas 107 weigh-in results: Massive scale fail ahead of main event between Erin Blanchfield, Maycee Barber

The UFC Vegas 107 weigh-ins have wrapped up, and there was a significant miss on the scales on Friday.

A pivotal women’s flyweight matchup between Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber is set to headline Saturday’s card inside the UFC Apex. While Blanchfield made championship weight for a non-title fight at 125 pounds, Barber missed the mark. Barber clocked in at 126.5 pounds While Barber barely missed the 126-pound mark, she won’t be cutting more weight.

The rest of the main card fighters had no issue tipping the scales. Still, Barber wasn’t the only fighting on the UFC Vegas 107 card who missed weight. Featured preliminary fighter Allan Nascimento clocked in at 127.5 pounds, which was over the weight limit for his scheduled flyweight clash against Jafel Filho, who made weight at 126 pounds.

