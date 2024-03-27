Erin Blanchfield looking for an “iconic performance” against Manon Fiorot to secure title shot

By Cole Shelton - March 26, 2024

Erin Blanchfield is looking to secure a title shot with a win against Manon Fiorot in the main event of UFC Atlantic City on Saturday.

Erin Blanchfield

Blanchfield is a perfect 6-0 in the UFC and coming off a decision win over Taila Santos back in August. Although at the time many thought that would be a No. 1 contender fight, Blanchfield is now set to face Fiorot in a bout that she’s the betting favorite in.

Heading into her second main event, Erin Blanchfield is looking to make a statement to prove she should get a title shot with a win over Fiorot at UFC Atlantic City.

“I feel like right now, I’m somebody that everyone expects to get a title shot within my next fight. I knew that Manon Fiorot was the only other girl that people were talking about who deserved a title shot, I knew that fighting her would really solidify my spot as the next title contender. I feel like I showed the world that I can strike with the great strikers like a Jessica Andrade, I can handle that pressure and I can perform under any circumstances,” Erin Blanchfield said on the UFC promo video.

“What makes me a dangerous fighter is my persistence, and how I’m always chaining everything. I think it’s funny that people doubt me with the quick rise that I have had, so if you still doubt me now, you are silly. I want it to be an iconic performance, something that puts me on the map, with five rounds there are going to be so many opportunities to find that finish somewhere,” Blanchfield continued.

If Erin Blanchfield does finish Manon Fiorot it would be a statement-making performance and no doubt should secure her a title shot. But, with Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko set to coach TUF, Blanchfield may have to wait until next year to get the title shot.

Blanchfield is currently 12-1 as a pro and coming off the win over Santos. In the UFC, she also holds notable wins over Jessica Andrade, Molly McCann, and Miranda Maverick.

