Tye Ruotolo to defend welterweight crown against Dante Leon at ONE Fight Night 31

By BJPENN.COM Staff - February 14, 2025

Two of the world’s best submission grapplers will be pitted against one another in a prolific World Title showdown at ONE Fight Night 31.  

Tye Ruotolo

On Friday, May 2, live in U.S. primetime, reigning ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling World Champion Tye Ruotolo defends his crown against Canadian star Dante Leon inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium. 

While this will be their first meeting under the ONE Championship banner, the pair have met on two previous occasions.  

The first clash came in 2020. There, Leon defeated Ruotolo, earning a gritty decision in a hard-fought battle. But the American standout worked vigorously to gain redemption.  

One year on, he did just that – with style points. He submitted Leon with a guillotine choke to cement his authority and even the scores. 

In 2025, the pair have firmly asserted themselves as two of the biggest names in the grappling world. And now the two will engage in a pivotal third act in ONE Championship.

Dante Leon looks to upend Tye Ruotolo in ONE Fight Night 31 grudge match 

Dante Leon is looking to shake up the submission grappling world by dethroning reigning welterweight submission grappling king Tye Ruotolo.

Ruotolo, who has been dominant across four promotional outings in ONE, claimed the gold in November 2023 at ONE Fight Night 16 with a dominant showing over Magomed Abdulkadirov.

Since then, he’s continued his stronghold over the division, defending the gold on two occasions versus Izaak Michell and Jozef Chen.  

But facing Leon will be a whole different kettle of fish.  

The two-time IBJJF No-Gi World Champion never shies away from a challenge. And with the opportunity to wear gold so soon into his ONE Championship journey, he’ll be eager to win the trilogy and leave the combat sports world in awe at ONE Fight Night 31. 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Dante Leon ONE Championship Tye Ruotolo

Related

Jarred Brooks and Joshua Pacio

Joshua Pacio takes inspiration from Demetrious Johnson ahead of ONE 171  

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 14, 2025
Joshua Pacio and Jarred Brooks
ONE Championship

Jarred Brooks aiming for "first round" finish of Joshua Pacio at ONE 171: Qatar 

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 13, 2025

Jarred Brooks is ready to put his three-year rivalry with lineal king Joshua Pacio to bed. And he wants to do it as quickly as possible.   

Dagi Arslanaliev
ONE Championship

Dagi Arslanaliev sees nothing "particularly dangerous" about KO artist Roberto Soldic

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 13, 2025

Welterweight MMA star Dagi Arslanaliev fears no man – not even revered knockout artist Roberto Soldic.   

Nabil Anane
ONE Championship

Felipe Lobo wants rematch with Nabil Anane "at the right time" 

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 11, 2025

Felipe Lobo took a big step toward re-entering ONE Championship’s bantamweight Muay Thai division’s top-five rankings at ONE Fight Night 28.   

Chatri Sityodtong, ONE Championship
ONE Championship

Chatri Sityodtong believes Nong-O should've gotten the nod against Kongthoranee

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 11, 2025

Former ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Hama dropped down to flyweight to face the division’s #4-ranked contender Kongthoranee Sor Sommai at ONE Fight Night 28.   

Prajanchai PK Saenchai

Champ-champ Prajanchai reveals who he wants next after ONE Fight Night 28

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 10, 2025
Amir Aliakbari
ONE Championship

ONE Championship releases Amir Aliakbari 

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 10, 2025

ONE Championship cut heavyweight MMA fighter Amir Aliakbari from its roster over the weekend.   

Felipe Lobo
ONE Championship

Felipe Lobo expects “knockout again” over Saemapetch Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 28 

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 6, 2025

Fans have certainly not forgotten the bantamweight Muay Thai banger that took place the last time Felipe Lobo and Saemapetch Fairtex went toe-to-toe.   

Keito Yamakita
Lito Adiwang

Keito Yamakita outlines path to victory over Lito Adiwang

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 6, 2025

Fifth-ranked strawweight MMA contender Keito Yamakita is looking to make an example of fellow divisional star Lito Adiwang at ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza.  

Liam Harrison
ONE Championship

Liam Harrison believes Barboza might cause Prajanchai “serious problems”

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 6, 2025

British Muay Thai legend Liam Harrison will be watching ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza closely this Friday, February 7.  