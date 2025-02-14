Tye Ruotolo to defend welterweight crown against Dante Leon at ONE Fight Night 31

Two of the world’s best submission grapplers will be pitted against one another in a prolific World Title showdown at ONE Fight Night 31.

On Friday, May 2, live in U.S. primetime, reigning ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling World Champion Tye Ruotolo defends his crown against Canadian star Dante Leon inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

While this will be their first meeting under the ONE Championship banner, the pair have met on two previous occasions.

The first clash came in 2020. There, Leon defeated Ruotolo, earning a gritty decision in a hard-fought battle. But the American standout worked vigorously to gain redemption.

One year on, he did just that – with style points. He submitted Leon with a guillotine choke to cement his authority and even the scores.

In 2025, the pair have firmly asserted themselves as two of the biggest names in the grappling world. And now the two will engage in a pivotal third act in ONE Championship.