Eagle FC 44: ‘Spong vs. Kharitonov’ Live Results and Highlights

The EFC cage is set down in Miami for tonight’s Eagle FC 44 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Tyrone Spong vs. Sergei Kharitonov.

Spong (2-0 MMA) will be returning to mixed martial arts for the first time in almost nine years. The former GLORY champion last competed in MMA back in August of 2013, where he scored a decision victory over Angel DeAnda under the WSOF banner.

Meanwhile, Sergei Kharitonov (33-9 MMA) most recently competed this past November in Dubai, where he earned a first round TKO victory over fellow veteran Fabio Maldonado. ‘The Paratrooper’ has gone 3-1 over his past four fights overall, scoring finishes in all three of those victories.

Tonight’s Eagle FC 44 co-main event features the return of former UFC champion Rashad Evans who meets Gabriel Checco.

Evans (19-8-1 MMA) originally retired from mixed martial arts back in June of 2018, this after suffering a first round knockout loss to Anthony Smith. That setback had marked Suga’s fifth in a row.

Gabriel Checco, meanwhile, has won two of his past three fights and is coming off a first-round TKO win over Simon Marini.

Eagle FC 44 Main Card

Tyron Spong vs. Serghei Kharitonov –

Gabriel Checco vs. Rashad Evans –

Ray Borg vs. Cody Gibson –

John Howard vs. Ramazan Kuramagomedov – Kuramagomedov def. Howard by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 30-26)

Raimond Magomedaliev vs. Anthony Njokuani – Magomedaliev def. Njokuani via TKO (punches) at 2:49 of Round 1

Eagle FC 44 Prelims

Arman Ospanov vs. Dylan Salvador — Salvador def. Ospanov via TKO (corner stoppage) at 5:00 of Round 2

Shaun Asher vs. Yorgan De Castro — De Castro def. Asher via submission (guillotine choke) at 1:04 of Round 1

Miles Hunsinger vs. Demarques Jackson — Jackson def. Hunsinger via TKO (punches) at 0:54 of Round 1

Shawn Bunch vs. Firdavs Khasanov — Bunch def. Khasanov by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Loik Radzhabov vs. Zach Zane — Razhabov def. Zane via submission (guillotine choke) at 3:23 of Round 1

