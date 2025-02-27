John Lineker promises to stop Hiroki Akimoto at ONE 172 

By BJPENN.COM Staff - February 26, 2025

Former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion John Lineker has completed many side quests in ONE Championship.   

John Lineker

His latest venture takes him into the bantamweight kickboxing world, where he’ll meet former division champ Hiroki Akimoto. This happens at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on Sunday, March 23, inside Japan’s Saitama Super Arena.  

Lineker carried his reputation as a ferocious knockout artist into the world of Muay Thai recently. He scored back-to-back knockouts over Asa Ten Pow and Alexey Balyko, fitting into the all-striking discipline with ease.  

So when he arrives in the kickboxing world next month, he’ll look to keep that reputation intact by knocking out an all-time great in Akimoto. 

“It wasn’t really in my plans to do a kickboxing fight, but I’m a fighter, and I’m ready for any fight. Like I said, I like to test myself, so it will definitely be a great test once again,” Lineker said. 

“So, I’m going to look for the knockout all the time, in every round. My prediction for this fight is that I’ll win by knockout.” 

John Lineker ready for anyone, anywhere, any time in ONE Championship

At 34 years old, there isn’t much left for former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion John Lineker to do in the all-encompassing sport of MMA.  

While his focus is to reach the summit once more, he’s making the most of ONE Championship’s array of disciplines. 

More fighting styles means more opportunities for “Hands of Stone.” And he’s willing to meet any combatant under any rule set in the middle of the ring.  

“I’m a fighter. I’m always ready. I want to fight Muay Thai again. I want to do other kickboxing fights and also these super-fights under special rules,” he said.  

“I’m ready to fight, no matter what modality, I’ll accept it. I like challenges. I like to be fighting, and wherever ONE Championship puts me, I’ll be ready.” 

