John Lineker promises to stop Hiroki Akimoto at ONE 172 

Former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion John Lineker has completed many side quests in ONE Championship.

His latest venture takes him into the bantamweight kickboxing world, where he’ll meet former division champ Hiroki Akimoto. This happens at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on Sunday, March 23, inside Japan’s Saitama Super Arena.

Lineker carried his reputation as a ferocious knockout artist into the world of Muay Thai recently. He scored back-to-back knockouts over Asa Ten Pow and Alexey Balyko, fitting into the all-striking discipline with ease.

So when he arrives in the kickboxing world next month, he’ll look to keep that reputation intact by knocking out an all-time great in Akimoto.

“It wasn’t really in my plans to do a kickboxing fight, but I’m a fighter, and I’m ready for any fight. Like I said, I like to test myself, so it will definitely be a great test once again,” Lineker said.

“So, I’m going to look for the knockout all the time, in every round. My prediction for this fight is that I’ll win by knockout.”