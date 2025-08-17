Dricus du Plessis reacts to lopsided UFC 319 loss against Khamzat Chimaev

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 17, 2025

Dricus du Plessis has shared his reaction after losing the UFC Middleweight Championship to Khamzat Chimaev.

Dricus du Plessis UFC 319 corner

“Stillknocks” shared the Octagon with Chimaev for five rounds in the UFC 319 headliner. Many were eager to see if du Plessis could weather the early storm and take over in the later rounds. Instead, “Borz” put forth a grappling clinic for 25 minutes on his way to becoming a UFC titleholder for the first time in his pro MMA career.

Following the unanimous decision loss, du Plessis spoke to Joe Rogan for a post-fight interview. “DDP” praised Chimaev for executing his game plan to a tee (via MMAJunkie).

“The man has incredible control on the top,” Du Plessis told Joe Rogan in the octagon post-fight at UFC 319. “He’s just like a blanket. It wasn’t a matter of strength. It wasn’t that physical, it was almost as if he knew what your next move is going to be. He got it without using too much power and I had to decide, am I going to be on my back or have him on my back? At the end I went for it, had the back. I could almost taste that victory but big ups to Khamzat.”

Despite not having an answer for Chimaev’s wrestling, du Plessis is confident that he will become a two-time UFC Middleweight Champion.

“He deserves this 100 percent,” Du Plessis said. “He beat me fair and square tonight. He was the better man tonight and I’ll be back, and I’m coming to get my belt back. But for now, it’s his and he deserves it. … I’ll be back stronger and better than ever.”

This was du Plessis’ first defeat since Oct. 2018. He had been riding an 11-fight winning streak. As for Chimaev, he remains unbeaten with a perfect record of 15-0 and now adds UFC gold to his mantle.

