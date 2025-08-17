Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz share very different reactions to Khamzat Chimaev’s title win at UFC 319

By Harry Kettle - August 17, 2025

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz had very different reactions to Khamzat Chimaev’s victory at UFC 319 last night.

Khamzat Chimaev, Nate Diaz, UFC 279

On Saturday, Khamzat Chimaev got the job done – and he did so in style. He dominated Dricus du Plessis to claim the UFC middleweight championship, and while he didn’t get the finish, he certainly proved that he can keep the pace up for five rounds. While it’s not clear as to what his next fight will be, one thing is for sure: ‘Borz’ has silenced a lot of his critics.

RELATED: Dana White share his thoughts on Khamzat Chimaev’s dominant win over Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 319

As you can imagine, Chimaev’s dominant display earned the praise of many, and it certainly led to some interesting reactions from the mixed martial arts world. Some of the biggest and best fighters to have ever competed in the sport were quick to react to the news.

Two people who have had words to say about Chimaev in the past are Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz. As it turns out, both reacted in very different ways.

 

Diaz and McGregor react to Chimaev’s win

McGregor: “Chechnya’s first UFC Champion! Congrats!”

Diaz: “Can’t Fight”

Once upon a time, Diaz was actually booked to fight against Khamzat – but in the end, that didn’t come to fruition. In the present day, you’d have to think that it’s more unlikely than ever before.

What do you believe should be next for Khamzat Chimaev in his UFC career? Can you picture him being more active now that he’s champion, or do you feel like he’s destined to only compete once a year? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

