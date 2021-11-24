Donovan Salvato arrested for allegedly biting roommate’s testicles

Donovan Salvato will have to learn that biting isn’t okay in or out of the cage. The same goes with attacks to the groin… combine those two things and you truly have a recipe for disaster.

A Nashville police report recently revealed that 3-1 amateur MMA fighter Donovan Salvato was arrested for an alleged testicle biting incident as a result of an argument with his roommate, Abel Sosa. Salvato was held in the Metro Nashville Jail for 12 hours as police claimed Sosa suffered a 2.5-inch laceration on his scrotum along with multiple bruises, swelling on his head, and a busted lip. Salvato’s charge is for “domestic assault with bodily injury.”

The affidavit states that the argument stemmed from a discussion regarding Salvato staying at Sosa’s address despite not being on the lease agreement. Eventually, punches were thrown and landed by Salvato to the body and head of Sosa – before being accompanied by a downstairs chomp through the pants. Salvato claimed that injuries to Sosa may have just come from the two grappling around the room and bumping into several items.

Sosa has since taken to Facebook to speak about the incident.

“If you know this individual do not trust your nuts around him,” A post of Sosa’s read with a picture of Salvato attached. “Literally the evidence I will be using in court is a piece of skin that he manage to rip from my testicles. I received 3 stitches at the VA hospital and multiple injections to prevent dental infection from spreading, right on veterans day. I should have good ol Marine Corp eye Gouched the son of a bitch. But so focused on maintaining control, never threw a punch. Victories are won with composure.

“I need to write a book, or something about some of these stories I’ve encountered. Who can clearly say they got their testicles Bit by a professional MMA fighter during a fight? I’ll wait…. Nashville can be so wild that I’ve encountered more danger here than overseas to an extent.”

Despite being on the receiving end of this alleged incident, Sosa definitely seems to be a real ball-buster.

“If I do write a book about my nuts being bit, just know it will be one of those where the end starts at the beginning with a rewind so everyone can immediately get a mouthful first take!” Sosa added.