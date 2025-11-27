NYC mayor elect Zohran Mamdani got sneak peek of UFC White House plans during Donald Trump visit

NYC mayor elect Zohran Mamdani recently had a highly publicized meeting with President Donald Trump. During the meeting, which was far more cordial than anyone could have imagined, the newly-elected mayor got a glimpse at the plans for next year’s UFC White House event.

The UFC White House will go down in June, and is intended to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary. Both Trump and UFC CEO Dana White have gradually been leaking information about the card, which is expected to be one of the biggest in MMA history. However, fans still don’t really know what the event will actually look like.

Mamdani does.

Zohran Mamdani speaks on UFC White House plans

Speaking on a recent episode of The Adam Friedland Show, Mamdani was asked about the UFC card at the White House. He admitted he initially had “no idea” about Trump’s lavish plan. However, he was ultimately given a sneak peek of what’s to come.

“In front of me are all these different coffee table books, and one of them is ‘UFC at the White House,'” he said (via The Hill). “I was just flipping through that.”

Mamdani admitted that what he say in the book was “just a visualization” of what’s to come next year. However, it’s clear that planning for event is already well under way if concept art has been created.

While Mamdani is more in the know about the UFC White House card than most fans, it doesn’t sound like he’ll be there.

“No,” he said when asked if he plans to attend.

The UFC’s event on the White House lawn is expected to be attended only by high-level politicians and the extremely wealthy. Average fans, unfortunately, will be left to huddle around their TVs.

Still, it should be a great viewing experience, with stars like Conor McGregor, Jon Jones, Sean O’Malley, and Islam Makhachev all eyeing spots on the lineup.