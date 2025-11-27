Joe Rogan explains what’s in store for Jake Paul in ‘terrifying’ Anthony Joshua boxing match

There aren’t a lot of people who are giving Jake Paul a chance in his upcoming boxing match with Anthony Joshua. UFC commentator Joe Rogan certainly isn’t.

Paul, a social media influencer turned boxer, will take on the former unified heavyweight champion Joshua on Dec. 19. He will be at a massive disadvantage in terms of size, skill, experience, and basically every other factor that matters.

Rogan got to talking about the bizarre boxing match, which will stream on Netflix, on a recent episode of his podcast.

He admitted he will absolutely be tuning in.

“Realistically, it’s one of the craziest propositions of all time,” the UFC commentator said on his Joe Rogan Experience podcast (via MMA Mania). “You take a guy who just had a boxing match that looked like a sparring match with a 58-year-old Mike Tyson, and then you’re gonna fight one of the absolute scariest knockout artists in the heavyweight division?

“I’ll watch,” he added. “I’m definitely gonna watch. So he’s got me there.”

Joe Rogan breaks down Paul vs. Joshua boxing match on Netflix

While Rogan will be watching Paul’s boxing match with Joshua, he is not giving the upstart influencer much of a chance.

“[Joshua is] one of the scariest f–king heavyweights alive,” Rogan said. “He’s gonna be terrifying, and he’s gonna have a lot to prove. He’s gonna be very angry that Jake Paul wants to fight him.”

“That right hand, if it hits you, you are f–ked. This is a giant, Olympic gold medalist heavyweight. One-punch nuclear power. He’s a specialist at putting knuckles through your f–king brain, and that’s what he’s gonna try to do to Jake Paul.”

Paul is 12-1 as a pro boxer, and holds wins over a host of UFC outcasts and aging boxers. That includes Nate Diaz, Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley, Mike Perry, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Mike Tyson.

Joshua is one of the most decorated heavyweights of this era. He is 28-4 overall. He is riding a knockout loss to Daniel Dubois but has beaten many of the sports top heavyweights in his career.