Joe Rogan explains what’s in store for Jake Paul in ‘terrifying’ Anthony Joshua boxing match

By BJ Penn Staff - November 27, 2025
Joe Rogan, UFC, MMA, boxing, Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua

There aren’t a lot of people who are giving Jake Paul a chance in his upcoming boxing match with Anthony Joshua. UFC commentator Joe Rogan certainly isn’t.

Paul, a social media influencer turned boxer, will take on the former unified heavyweight champion Joshua on Dec. 19. He will be at a massive disadvantage in terms of size, skill, experience, and basically every other factor that matters.

Rogan got to talking about the bizarre boxing match, which will stream on Netflix, on a recent episode of his podcast.

He admitted he will absolutely be tuning in.

“Realistically, it’s one of the craziest propositions of all time,” the UFC commentator said on his Joe Rogan Experience podcast (via MMA Mania). “You take a guy who just had a boxing match that looked like a sparring match with a 58-year-old Mike Tyson, and then you’re gonna fight one of the absolute scariest knockout artists in the heavyweight division?

“I’ll watch,” he added. “I’m definitely gonna watch. So he’s got me there.”

Joe Rogan breaks down Paul vs. Joshua boxing match on Netflix

While Rogan will be watching Paul’s boxing match with Joshua, he is not giving the upstart influencer much of a chance.

“[Joshua is] one of the scariest f–king heavyweights alive,” Rogan said. “He’s gonna be terrifying, and he’s gonna have a lot to prove. He’s gonna be very angry that Jake Paul wants to fight him.”

“That right hand, if it hits you, you are f–ked. This is a giant, Olympic gold medalist heavyweight. One-punch nuclear power. He’s a specialist at putting knuckles through your f–king brain, and that’s what he’s gonna try to do to Jake Paul.”

Paul is 12-1 as a pro boxer, and holds wins over a host of UFC outcasts and aging boxers. That includes Nate Diaz, Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley, Mike Perry, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Mike Tyson.

Joshua is one of the most decorated heavyweights of this era. He is 28-4 overall. He is riding a knockout loss to Daniel Dubois but has beaten many of the sports top heavyweights in his career.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Anthony Joshua Jake Paul Joe Rogan

Related

Jake Paul

Jake Paul believes Anthony Joshua is in for a 'long night' when they box

Cole Shelton - November 26, 2025
Jake Paul, Anthony Joshua
Boxing News

Anthony Joshua explains why his fight against Jake Paul makes sense

Harry Kettle - November 26, 2025

Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has explained the logic behind his upcoming fight against Jake Paul.

Jake Paul poses for Most Valuable Promotions (1)
Boxing News

Ryan Garcia expresses concern for Jake Paul ahead of Anthony Joshua fight

Harry Kettle - November 25, 2025

Boxing star Ryan Garcia has given his thoughts on Jake Paul’s upcoming superfight against heavyweight Anthony Joshua.

Oleksandr Usyk, Anthony Joshua
Boxing News

Anthony Joshua working with Oleksandr Usyk before Jake Paul bout

Dylan Bowker - November 21, 2025

Anthony Joshua will not be honing his skills under the pugilistic purview of Ben Davison before his next fight and will in fact be working with a former two-time opponent of his. AJ will be training with the camp of Oleksandr Usyk prior to this curious Jake Paul bout set to close out 2025. On December 19th in Miami, the former unified heavyweight champion of the world will take on Paul in an eight-round affair to be broadcast on Netflix.

Francis Ngannou and Jake Paul shake hands at the PFL: Battle of the Giants press conference
Boxing News

Jake Paul goes on rant against 'idiot' Francis Ngannou for not accepting December boxing showdown

Curtis Calhoun - November 21, 2025

Tensions continue to escalate between PFL business partners Jake Paul and Francis Ngannou over Ngannou’s recent decline of a fight offer.

Jake Paul empty arena

Jake Paul makes shocking admission ahead of Anthony Joshua boxing match

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 18, 2025
Jake Paul, Anthony Joshua
Jake Paul

Jake Paul opens as a gigantic underdog ahead of professional bout against Anthony Joshua

Cole Shelton - November 17, 2025

Jake Paul made a surprising announcement on Monday.

Dana White gesture at UFC press conference
Dana White

Dana White shares grim outlook for Jake Paul amid Anthony Joshua fight rumors

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 16, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White thinks Jake Paul would be making a huge mistake accepting a bout with Anthony Joshua.

Jake Paul appears at a press conference, opposite Anthony Joshua in the ring
Boxing News

Report: Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua in the works after Gervonta Davis fight canceled

Curtis Calhoun - November 12, 2025

Jake Paul and former heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua are reportedly weeks away from a collision course in the ring.

Ronda Rousey is interviewed by Joe Rogan ahead of her fight against Holly Holm
Ronda Rousey

Joe Rogan responds to Ronda Rousey's critical remarks questioning his MMA expertise

Curtis Calhoun - November 12, 2025

Joe Rogan has responded to UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey’s critical remarks during a recent podcast appearance.