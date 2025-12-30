Report: Dominick Reyes set to return at UFC 327 vs. fellow knockout artist

Former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes will face a tall task in his upcoming return, reportedly set in Miami.

The UFC light heavyweight division is in a peculiar spot as Alex Pereira is weighing a potential move up to heavyweight. Pereira got his revenge against Magomed Ankalaev earlier this year at UFC 320, knocking him out in the first round to reclaim the light heavyweight title.

Several top contenders make strong cases to be Pereira’s next opponent, including Carlos Ulberg. Ulberg defeated Dominick Reyes at UFC Perth earlier this year to extend his ongoing win streak.

As for what’s next for Reyes, the knockout loss to Ulberg was a disappointing setback in his latest title shot pursuit. In the meantime, Reyes won’t have to wait much longer to make a strong impression in the Octagon and to potentially return to the light heavyweight title mix.

Dominick Reyes added to UFC 327, reportedly set to feature on Miami card

According to MMA journalist Alex Behunin, Reyes will face Johnny Walker at UFC 327 on April 11th, reportedly set to take place in Miami. The full UFC 327 card is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Reyes returns after the Ulberg loss, which came after recent wins over Nikita Krylov, Anthony Smith, and Dustin Jacoby. His recent three-fight winning streak came after four consecutive defeats, including to Jon Jones and Jan Blachowicz.

Meanwhile, Walker returns after his biggest win in recent years, when he finished Zhang Mingyang in the UFC Shanghai main event earlier in 2025.

Walker is looking to return to form after trading wins and losses throughout his UFC tenure. He’s earned high-profile wins against the likes of Paul Craig, Khalil Rountree Jr., and Ion Cutelaba.

At 36 years old, Reyes is potentially running out of time for another run in the light heavyweight division. A win over Walker would do wonders for his future title shot chances. The win came after three consecutive winless outings, including defeats to Ankalaev and Volkan Oezdemir.