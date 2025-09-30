Dominick Reyes gets called “slow” by former rival after UFC Perth loss

By Harry Kettle - September 30, 2025
Carlos Ulberg, Dominick Reyes, UFC Perth, KO, Results, UFC

UFC light heavyweight Dominick Reyes has been called slow by a former foe of his following his KO loss at UFC Perth.

Last weekend at UFC Perth, Dominick Reyes battled Carlos Ulberg in the main event of the evening. It was expected to be a close affair between two of the very best at 205 pounds but instead, it was a fairly quick encounter with Ulberg managing to land the knockout blow.

RELATED: Dominick Reyes lays out ‘dream’ scenario for Jiri Prochazka rematch at the White House

As you can imagine, there have been plenty of questions since then about where Reyes goes from here. He did well to build himself back up to a nice win streak but now, he has to go back to the drawing board. Whereas Ulberg can potentially start to think about a world title shot, Dominick needs to think about the damage he’s taken and how much longer he’s willing to get in there and compete.

In a recent interview, one of Reyes’ former opponents Jiri Prochazka gave his thoughts on how it all played out.

Prochazka’s view on Reyes’ UFC Perth loss

“Yes, I watched that. That was not the day of Dominick Reyes. Man. What I saw, he looked slow, he was not in himself, and he just came to the combination. It was a pure catch with no action. So, that was not his day.”

As we look ahead to what’s next for Reyes, there’s always a chance he could earn that Jiri Prochazka rematch – but to start, that would have to involve Jiri losing to Khalil Rountree Jr at UFC 320 this weekend.

What do you think of what happened in the main event of UFC Perth? Do you expect to see Jiri Prochazka defeat Khalil Rountree Jr on Saturday night? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

dominick reyes Jiri Prochazka UFC

