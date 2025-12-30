Henry Cejudo books combat sports return just weeks after announcing UFC retirement

Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo rediscovered his thirst for competition just weeks after hanging up the MMA gloves.

Henry Cejudo announced his retirement from UFC fighting after a unanimous decision defeat to Payton Talbott at UFC 323 earlier this month. After a four-fight losing streak inside the cage, Cejudo opted to hang up the gloves and put an end to the second chapter of his UFC career.

Cejudo is undoubtedly one of the greatest combat sports athletes of all time. Before he made the full-time transition to MMA, Cejudo made himself into a star on the Olympic wrestling mats, winning a gold medal in 2008.

Many combat sports legends, including Cejudo, have admitted to struggling in the initial stages of their retirements. After just a few weeks of time off, it appears Cejudo won’t need to wait long to compete in another competition.

Henry Cejudo set to follow Arman Tsarukyan and Bo Nickal’s footsteps in rising promotion

Real American Freestyle announced earlier this week that Cejudo will headline RAF 6 on February 28th in Tempe, Arizona. Cejudo’s opponent for the upcoming event is expected to be finalized and announced in the coming weeks, and the competition will be streamed live on FOX Nation.

This will also mark Cejudo’s first wrestling competition since April 2015, when the Olympic gold medalist lost to Tony Ramos in a freestyle match in Iowa. Cejudo has accumulated a 42-11 freestyle wrestling record.

Notable MMA fighters like Bo Nickal and Michael Chandler have competed in the upstart RAF promotion in recent months. RAF 5 on January 10th will be headlined by a matchup between former UFC titleholders Colby Covington and Luke Rockhold.

2026 will be a massive year for RAF as the promotion looks to continue on its positive momentum from 2025. Expect plenty of notable names on the current UFC roster to compete in between fight camps.