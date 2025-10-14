Dominick Cruz announces new MMA podcast in latest venture after UFC retirement

Future UFC Hall of Famer Dominick Cruz will become the latest MMA legend to enter the podcasting world.

Dominick Cruz is one of several prominent UFC stars to announce their retirements thus far in 2025. Ahead of his scheduled retirement fight at UFC Seattle in February, Cruz suffered another major injury, withdrawing from the event and retiring without rescheduling the fight booked against Rob Font.

Since retiring in February, Cruz remains one of the prominent UFC analysts and is a common presence on UFC pay-per-view cards. Cruz is a prototypical ‘X’s and O’s’ MMA analyst, breaking down fights and advanced techniques in ways that the casual fan can understand.

Many fans have wondered if Cruz would host a podcast to further his broadcasting career and continue to share his analysis on the top stories in MMA. Luckily, fans got their answer this week.

Dominick Cruz releases teaser for Love X War podcast

Watch the brand-new Love X War podcast teaser below.



Cruz’s podcast announcement drew rave reviews from MMA fans on social media. The inaugural episode will be released on November 4th.

Cruz is regarded by many as the greatest bantamweight of all time, with multiple title reigns to prove his case. He was the inaugural UFC bantamweight champion, first defending the belt against Urijah Faber at UFC 132.

Despite earning victories against the likes of Demetrious Johnson and TJ Dillashaw, injuries repeatedly postponed Cruz’s career. He underwent a three-year hiatus due to injury between 2011 and 2014, before returning at UFC 178 and knocking out Takeya Mizugaki in the first round.

Cruz’s split decision win over Dillashaw in January 2016 is considered one of the greatest comebacks in UFC history. After defeating Faber in their UFC 199 trilogy, Cruz relinquished the title at the hands of Cody Garbrandt at UFC 207.