Dominick Cruz announces new MMA podcast in latest venture after UFC retirement

By Curtis Calhoun - October 14, 2025
Dominick Cruz reacts while commentating a UFC event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Future UFC Hall of Famer Dominick Cruz will become the latest MMA legend to enter the podcasting world.

Dominick Cruz is one of several prominent UFC stars to announce their retirements thus far in 2025. Ahead of his scheduled retirement fight at UFC Seattle in February, Cruz suffered another major injury, withdrawing from the event and retiring without rescheduling the fight booked against Rob Font.

Since retiring in February, Cruz remains one of the prominent UFC analysts and is a common presence on UFC pay-per-view cards. Cruz is a prototypical ‘X’s and O’s’ MMA analyst, breaking down fights and advanced techniques in ways that the casual fan can understand.

Many fans have wondered if Cruz would host a podcast to further his broadcasting career and continue to share his analysis on the top stories in MMA. Luckily, fans got their answer this week.

Dominick Cruz releases teaser for Love X War podcast

Watch the brand-new Love X War podcast teaser below.


Cruz’s podcast announcement drew rave reviews from MMA fans on social media. The inaugural episode will be released on November 4th.

Cruz is regarded by many as the greatest bantamweight of all time, with multiple title reigns to prove his case. He was the inaugural UFC bantamweight champion, first defending the belt against Urijah Faber at UFC 132.

Despite earning victories against the likes of Demetrious Johnson and TJ Dillashaw, injuries repeatedly postponed Cruz’s career. He underwent a three-year hiatus due to injury between 2011 and 2014, before returning at UFC 178 and knocking out Takeya Mizugaki in the first round.

Cruz’s split decision win over Dillashaw in January 2016 is considered one of the greatest comebacks in UFC history. After defeating Faber in their UFC 199 trilogy, Cruz relinquished the title at the hands of Cody Garbrandt at UFC 207.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dominick Cruz UFC Videos

Related

Frankie Edgar answers a question during a Q+A session ahead of UFC 288

Frankie Edgar explodes on 'shady' Bare Knuckle FC after abrupt debut cancelation

Curtis Calhoun - October 14, 2025
Paulie Malignaggi appears at an Ultimate Boxxer press conference
UFC

Boxing legend Paulie Malignaggi mocks MMA fans as 'not that intelligent' in latest dig at rival sport

Curtis Calhoun - October 14, 2025

Paulie Malignaggi didn’t hold back in expressing his opinion on Mixed Martial Arts fans.

Reinier de Ridder UFC celebration
Reinier de Ridder

Reinier de Ridder takes aim at 'sloppy' Brendan Allen ahead of UFC Vancouver main event

Cole Shelton - October 14, 2025

Reinier de Ridder plans to make a statement that he’s the worthy next middleweight title contender at UFC Vancouver.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 206
Kyle Nelson

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 206 with Kyle Nelson and Davey Grant

Cole Shelton - October 14, 2025

The 206th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC Vancouver.

Jose Aldo
Jose Aldo

UFC legend gives interesting reaction to Jose Aldo's UFC Rio retirement

Harry Kettle - October 14, 2025

UFC legend Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on the recent retirement of Jose Aldo at UFC Rio.

Alex Pereira, Jon Jones

Alex Pereira believes Jon Jones is interested in UFC White House superfight

Harry Kettle - October 14, 2025
Merab Dvalishvili Celebrates UFC 316 Win
Petr Yan

Merab Dvalishvili isn't worried about burning out ahead of Petr Yan rematch at UFC 323

Harry Kettle - October 14, 2025

Merab Dvalishvili isn’t worried about burnout as he prepares to defend his UFC bantamweight championship once again.

Charles Oliveira
Mateusz Gamrot

What's next for Charles Oliveira vs. Mateusz Gamrot after UFC Rio?

Cole Shelton - October 13, 2025

The UFC was in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Saturday for a solid UFC Rio Fight Night card. The main event saw Charles Oliveira taking on Mateusz Gamrot at lightweight.

Gable Steveson
UFC

Gable Steveson says it’s "not crazy" to potentially see him on White House card amid projected "very fast" UFC path

Dylan Bowker - October 13, 2025

Gable Steveson is admittedly early in his MMA career, but his broader combat sports pedigree could make him an intriguing potential addition to the UFC White House card. The man who won Olympic gold in wrestling, representing America, along with being a two-time winner of the Dan Hodge trophy as well as a pair of NCAA division I championship distinctions, is certainly more well-positioned for that kind of look than many 1-0 MMA fighters.

Serhiy Sidey
UFC 322

Serhiy Sidey comments after being forced out of UFC 322

Dylan Bowker - October 13, 2025

Serhiy Sidey is faced with a frustrating bump in the road as a major setback in his UFC 322 preparations has forced him to withdraw from the card. The pullout from his bantamweight bout with Malcolm Wellmaker has scrapped that particular pairing, but MMA Junkie has reported that the promotion is seeking a replacement for the undefeated Wellmaker.