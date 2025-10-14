UFC analyst believes Ronda Rousey ‘shouldn’t be ‘cleared’ to fight amid comeback rumors

By Cole Shelton - October 14, 2025
Ronda Rousey UFC walkout

UFC analyst Din Thomas doesn’t believe Ronda Rousey should be cleared to fight if she does return to MMA.

Rousey has been sharing training videos and has claimed she loves MMA again. With Rousey back training and loving MMA, rumors have swirled that she could return to the UFC, perhaps even on the White House card.

However, Ronda Rousey has been very open about her concussion issues, and because of that, Thomas has a hard time seeing how any commission will clear her to fight.

“She shouldn’t even be cleared,” Thomas said to MMAJunkie’s Mike Bohn. “How irresponsible would it be for a fight organization to hear all that then put her in a fight? To me, it almost sounds like you might’ve leaked that stuff in hopes they don’t put you back in a fight.

“You can’t play with those issues. It wouldn’t be good for the sport. It would be a real bad look on the sport to have some complaining about those type of issues, and then you, knowing that, you still put her in a fight. If that’s the case, we’ve got to keep her out of the Octagon.”

Ronda Rousey last fought in 2016 when she suffered a 48-second TKO to Amanda Nunes.

Dana White is unsure if Ronda Rousey will fight again

Although Thomas doesn’t think Rousey would get cleared to fight, whether or not she actually wants to fight again is uncertain.

Following UFC 320, UFC CEO Dana White spoke to the media and was asked about Rousey. The UFC boss confirmed he has talked to Rousey, but he isn’t sure what her plans are.

“Her and I are still very close and we talk. I would say we probably talk once every three months or something like that,” White said. “She was in Vegas recently and she came by the offices, but I don’t know what her plans are. I think she’s just training again. She just had three babies and she’s in a whole other place in her life. But I will say this: She’s just had another baby and she’s in great shape right now. She’s frigging ripped like she used to be. So I don’t know.”

Ronda Rousey is the former UFC bantamweight champion. She has notable wins over Miesha Tate, Julia Budd, Cat Zingano and Liz Carmouche, among others.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Ronda Rousey

