Frankie Edgar explodes on ‘shady’ Bare Knuckle FC after abrupt debut cancelation

By Curtis Calhoun - October 14, 2025
Frankie Edgar answers a question during a Q+A session ahead of UFC 288

UFC Hall of Famer Frankie Edgar doesn’t plan on collaborating with Bare Knuckle FC ever again.

Former UFC champion Frankie Edgar was plotting a return to combat sports via bare-knuckle boxing. After retiring from MMA in 2022, Edgar entered the UFC Hall of Fame last year as one of the greatest fighters in the promotion’s history.

Edgar was supposed to face fellow UFC vet Jimmie Rivera at BKFC 82 on the undercard of Mike Perry vs. Jeremy Stephens. But Edgar was then pulled from the fight due to medical reasons.

It turns out, there was much more to the story in Edgar’s abrupt pullout from his BKFC 82 debut.

Frankie Edgar accuses Bare Knuckle FC of sabotaging planned promotional debut

In a recent episode of The Champ and The Tramp, Edgar shared his version of events in what happened with his planned BKFC debut.

“I gathered all my medicals and I gave them to them. I got a call from someone there, and they said the doctor from the commission reviewed your medicals, and he said, ‘You look f—— fantastic.’ This was recently. This was after I knew I wasn’t fighting,” Edgar claimed.

“Your MRI hasn’t changed since 2021, you have no white brain matter, and that’s what they look for because it signifies damage and whatnot. They even said, ‘I don’t know if you plan on doing anything, but you can tell your wife and family you have a clean bill of health if you choose to fight more.'” (h/t MMA Junkie)

Edgar went on to accuse BKFC of paying him not to sue the promotion for removing him from his debut.

“I thought BKFC had something,” Edgar continued. “I was like, ‘Wow. This is pretty entertaining. They got something, but not if they treat fighters like this.’ I’ll tell you what: Fighters out there, beware. Listen, they’re giving me something pretty much, so I don’t sue them for the whole purse, you know. That’s it. That’s where we’re at.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

BKFC Frankie Edgar UFC

Related

Paulie Malignaggi appears at an Ultimate Boxxer press conference

Boxing legend Paulie Malignaggi mocks MMA fans as 'not that intelligent' in latest dig at rival sport

Curtis Calhoun - October 14, 2025
Reinier de Ridder UFC celebration
Reinier de Ridder

Reinier de Ridder takes aim at 'sloppy' Brendan Allen ahead of UFC Vancouver main event

Cole Shelton - October 14, 2025

Reinier de Ridder plans to make a statement that he’s the worthy next middleweight title contender at UFC Vancouver.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 206
Kyle Nelson

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 206 with Kyle Nelson and Davey Grant

Cole Shelton - October 14, 2025

The 206th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC Vancouver.

Jose Aldo
Jose Aldo

UFC legend gives interesting reaction to Jose Aldo's UFC Rio retirement

Harry Kettle - October 14, 2025

UFC legend Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on the recent retirement of Jose Aldo at UFC Rio.

Alex Pereira, Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Alex Pereira believes Jon Jones is interested in UFC White House superfight

Harry Kettle - October 14, 2025

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira believes Jon Jones is still interested in battling him in a superfight.

Merab Dvalishvili Celebrates UFC 316 Win

Merab Dvalishvili isn't worried about burning out ahead of Petr Yan rematch at UFC 323

Harry Kettle - October 14, 2025
Charles Oliveira
Mateusz Gamrot

What's next for Charles Oliveira vs. Mateusz Gamrot after UFC Rio?

Cole Shelton - October 13, 2025

The UFC was in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Saturday for a solid UFC Rio Fight Night card. The main event saw Charles Oliveira taking on Mateusz Gamrot at lightweight.

Gable Steveson
UFC

Gable Steveson says it’s "not crazy" to potentially see him on White House card amid projected "very fast" UFC path

Dylan Bowker - October 13, 2025

Gable Steveson is admittedly early in his MMA career, but his broader combat sports pedigree could make him an intriguing potential addition to the UFC White House card. The man who won Olympic gold in wrestling, representing America, along with being a two-time winner of the Dan Hodge trophy as well as a pair of NCAA division I championship distinctions, is certainly more well-positioned for that kind of look than many 1-0 MMA fighters.

Serhiy Sidey
UFC 322

Serhiy Sidey comments after being forced out of UFC 322

Dylan Bowker - October 13, 2025

Serhiy Sidey is faced with a frustrating bump in the road as a major setback in his UFC 322 preparations has forced him to withdraw from the card. The pullout from his bantamweight bout with Malcolm Wellmaker has scrapped that particular pairing, but MMA Junkie has reported that the promotion is seeking a replacement for the undefeated Wellmaker.

Jan Blachowicz
UFC

Jan Blachowicz returns at final UFC PPV of 2025

Dylan Bowker - October 13, 2025

Jan Blachowicz will step into the cage one more time this calendar year and aims to show off that highly celebrated ‘Polish Power’ once more. To do that, the former UFC light heavyweight champion must get by a surging contender at 205 pounds in the UFC’s last pay-per-view offering of 2025.