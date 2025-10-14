Frankie Edgar explodes on ‘shady’ Bare Knuckle FC after abrupt debut cancelation

UFC Hall of Famer Frankie Edgar doesn’t plan on collaborating with Bare Knuckle FC ever again.

Former UFC champion Frankie Edgar was plotting a return to combat sports via bare-knuckle boxing. After retiring from MMA in 2022, Edgar entered the UFC Hall of Fame last year as one of the greatest fighters in the promotion’s history.

Edgar was supposed to face fellow UFC vet Jimmie Rivera at BKFC 82 on the undercard of Mike Perry vs. Jeremy Stephens. But Edgar was then pulled from the fight due to medical reasons.

It turns out, there was much more to the story in Edgar’s abrupt pullout from his BKFC 82 debut.

Frankie Edgar accuses Bare Knuckle FC of sabotaging planned promotional debut

In a recent episode of The Champ and The Tramp, Edgar shared his version of events in what happened with his planned BKFC debut.

“I gathered all my medicals and I gave them to them. I got a call from someone there, and they said the doctor from the commission reviewed your medicals, and he said, ‘You look f—— fantastic.’ This was recently. This was after I knew I wasn’t fighting,” Edgar claimed.

“Your MRI hasn’t changed since 2021, you have no white brain matter, and that’s what they look for because it signifies damage and whatnot. They even said, ‘I don’t know if you plan on doing anything, but you can tell your wife and family you have a clean bill of health if you choose to fight more.'” (h/t MMA Junkie)

Edgar went on to accuse BKFC of paying him not to sue the promotion for removing him from his debut.

“I thought BKFC had something,” Edgar continued. “I was like, ‘Wow. This is pretty entertaining. They got something, but not if they treat fighters like this.’ I’ll tell you what: Fighters out there, beware. Listen, they’re giving me something pretty much, so I don’t sue them for the whole purse, you know. That’s it. That’s where we’re at.”