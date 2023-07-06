WATCH | Dillon Danis shares recent training video with Alex Pereira

Dillon Danis recently trained with former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira.

Danis has recently rekindled his relationship with Conor McGregor and posted photos of the two training with one another. In addition, Danis also posted some videos of him training with former UFC middleweight title holder Alex Pereira. In the video, Dillon Danis is seen wrestling ‘Poatan’, and he had success getting him down and keeping him there.

When this training session happened is uncertain, but Dillon Danis showed off the wrestling and grappling skills he is known for. Alex Pereira, meanwhile, is known for his striking but training with Danis will likely help him improve on the ground. It is interesting that the video only showed Dillon Danis having success in the training room against Alex Pereira.

As for Danis’ fighting career, he is just 2-0 but has not fought since 2019 and Bellator president, Scott Coker, has said he isn’t sure if Dillon Danis wants to fight again.

“Dillon is a kid we had a lot of high hopes for,” Scott Coker said back in September about Dillon Danis… “He’s super-talented, jiu-jitsu fighter, but he’s got to stay active, and he’s got to want to come back. He calls me, he wants to come back, and then sometimes, I don’t hear from him for months. If he’s really serious about coming back, we’ll definitely have a spot for him. We’ll definitely make an opportunity for him.”

Alex Pereira, meanwhile, is set to move up to light heavyweight to face Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291 on July 29. The Brazilian is coming off a KO loss to Israel Adesanya back in April to lose the middleweight belt. Pereira defeated Adesanya by fifth-round TKO in November to win the middleweight title in just his fourth UFC fight.