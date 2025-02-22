Israel Adesanya doesn’t think he’s “washed” but admits he won’t be UFC champion again

By Cole Shelton - February 21, 2025

Israel Adesanya knows he likely won’t UFC gold again, but he knows he isn’t washed.

Israel Adesanya

Adesanya suffered a knockout loss to Nassourdine Imavov in the main event of UFC Saudi Arabia. It was his third straight loss and many wondered what would be next for him, and if he would continue fighting.

However, Israel Adesanya has made it clear he will continue fighting as he wants to prove to everyone he isn’t washed.

“They call me washed, but how are you going to call me washed when you haven’t even been in laundry?” Adesanya said on his YouTube channel. “You haven’t even gotten dirty. What have you done?”

Despite being on a three-fight losing streak Israel Adesanya thinks he still is a top middleweight and isn’t washed as people think. He still believes he still can hang with the best, but says he wants to be smart with his next fight.

Israel Adesanya doesn’t think he will be champ again

Although Israel Adesanya doesn’t think he is washed, he does admit he likely won’t be a UFC champ again.

Adesanya says he doesn’t expect to be the champ anymore as he just wants to fight and see what happens.

“After the DDP fight, I remember thinking, ‘Oh well, cool. It’ll come around. I don’t have to chase it. It’ll come around.’ I expected. Now after this fight, I’m just kind of like, ‘You know what? I’m not expecting anything,’” Adesanya said. “I’m not expecting to be the champ again. If what I’ve done in this game doesn’t make me happy already, then what will? So I’m not expecting it. If it comes, I’ll take it with both hands, but I’m not expecting it. I’m kind of just chilling and living, training, doing well.”

Israel Adesanya is 24-5 as a pro and is coming off the KO loss to Imavov. He’s the former middleweight champion and defended his belt five times.

