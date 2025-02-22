Israel Adesanya doesn’t think he’s “washed” but admits he won’t be UFC champion again

Israel Adesanya knows he likely won’t UFC gold again, but he knows he isn’t washed.

Adesanya suffered a knockout loss to Nassourdine Imavov in the main event of UFC Saudi Arabia. It was his third straight loss and many wondered what would be next for him, and if he would continue fighting.

However, Israel Adesanya has made it clear he will continue fighting as he wants to prove to everyone he isn’t washed.

“They call me washed, but how are you going to call me washed when you haven’t even been in laundry?” Adesanya said on his YouTube channel. “You haven’t even gotten dirty. What have you done?”

Despite being on a three-fight losing streak Israel Adesanya thinks he still is a top middleweight and isn’t washed as people think. He still believes he still can hang with the best, but says he wants to be smart with his next fight.