UFC Brasilia Results: Gilbert Burns TKO’s Demian Maia (Video)

A welterweight bout between division standouts Demian Maia and Gilbert Burns serves as the co-headliner of today’s UFC Brasilia event.

Maia (28-9 MMA) will enter the bout on a three-fight win streak, his latest being a submission victory over Ben Askren this past October.

As for Gilbert Burns (17-3 MMA), “Durinho” is currently riding a four-fight winning streak, this after scoring a decision victory over Gunnar Nelson in September.

Round one of the UFC Brasilia co-headliner begins and Demian Maia quickly takes the center of the Octagon. Burns connects with a low kick. Maia replies with a left jab. Another good low kick from Gilbert Burns. Demian with another straight left. He shoots in for a single leg and scores an early takedown. Burns looks for a leglock and uses the submission threat to get back to his feet. Maia stays on him and winds up taking his back along the cage. Demian only has one hook in at the moment. He drags Burns to the mat and locks in the other. Demian Maia looks to move to mount but Burns escapes. Back on the feet and Gilbert lands a left that floors Maia. Ground and pound now and it is all over.

Official UFC Brasilia Result: Gilbert Burns def. Demian Maia via TKO in Round 1

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com March 14, 2020