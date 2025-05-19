Darren Till won’t “beg” for a boxing match against Jake Paul or Tommy Fury

By Harry Kettle - May 19, 2025

Former UFC star Darren Till has given his thoughts on potential boxing matches against the likes of Jake Paul or Tommy Fury.

Tommy Fury, Darren Till

Since leaving the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Darren Till hasn’t really put too much effort or focus into mixed martial arts. Instead, he’s put a lot of attention into boxing. He’s been fairly successful up to this point but many are still eager to see him throw down against a bigger name, with two of the most popular names being Jake Paul and Tommy Fury.

RELATED: Tommy Fury goes off on Darren Till, blames him for fight cancellation: ‘He’s an idiot’

While Till vs Fury was initially scheduled to go down at the start of the year, Tommy opted to pull out. Because of that, ‘The Gorilla’ has been quite hesitant to get anything else over the finish line with the former Love Island contestant. Alas, Till is still an exciting fighter in his own right, and it’ll be interesting to see what route he goes down from here.

In a recent interview, he opened up on the ins and outs of the squared circle and what he wants to do next.

Till’s view on influencer fights

“Let’s just get it straight out here, please: I don’t give a f**k if I fight Tommy or Jake Paul,” Darren Till said. “Do I want to fight them? Yes, it’s a lot of money. But have you ever seen me begging for a fight with Jake Paul? No, I just don’t do that sh*t.

“I’m not gonna certainly beg for a fight with Tommy. So you can go off and fight in Hungary. Why are you even fighting in Hungary? Like, I’m still on Misfits, I’m still fighting on the big shows. He’s fighting in Hungary. No, nobody cares. Nobody cares. No one’s asked.”

Quotes via MMA News

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Boxing News Darren Till Jake Paul Tommy Fury

