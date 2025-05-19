Darren Till won’t “beg” for a boxing match against Jake Paul or Tommy Fury

Former UFC star Darren Till has given his thoughts on potential boxing matches against the likes of Jake Paul or Tommy Fury.

Since leaving the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Darren Till hasn’t really put too much effort or focus into mixed martial arts. Instead, he’s put a lot of attention into boxing. He’s been fairly successful up to this point but many are still eager to see him throw down against a bigger name, with two of the most popular names being Jake Paul and Tommy Fury.

While Till vs Fury was initially scheduled to go down at the start of the year, Tommy opted to pull out. Because of that, ‘The Gorilla’ has been quite hesitant to get anything else over the finish line with the former Love Island contestant. Alas, Till is still an exciting fighter in his own right, and it’ll be interesting to see what route he goes down from here.

In a recent interview, he opened up on the ins and outs of the squared circle and what he wants to do next.

