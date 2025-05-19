Former UFC champion explains big worry for Charles Oliveira in Ilia Topuria fight

Former UFC champion Aljamain Sterling has given his thoughts on the upcoming fight between Charles Oliveira and Ilia Topuria.

In the main event of UFC 317, Charles Oliveira will take on Ilia Topuria in the main event. The two men will collide over the UFC lightweight championship, with the man known as ‘Do Bronx’ attempting to win the strap for the second time. Topuria, meanwhile, will try to join a rare group of fighters who have won belts in two different weight classes in the promotion.

RELATED: Charles Oliveira promises big performance against Ilia Topuria at UFC 317

A lot of fans, pundits and fighters have had their say on what will happen between Oliveira and Topuria. After all, it’s hard not to be curious given the level of talent that’s going to be on display.

In a recent podcast, Aljamain Sterling weighed in on how things are likely to play out between Oliveira and Topuria.