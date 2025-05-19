Justin Gaethje’s manager believes he should be #1 contender at lightweight
Justin Gaethje’s manager is of the belief that he should be the next number one contender for the UFC lightweight title.
As we know, Justin Gaethje is an absolute warrior and a fan favorite in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He also happens to be one of the most exciting lightweights in all of mixed martial arts. Following on from his recent short notice win over Rafael Fiziev, many have wondered where he fits into the title conversation at this point in his career.
Some believe that his time has been and gone, whereas others feel as if Gaethje deserves one more crack at the gold. Right now, though, Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira are the ones preparing for a championship opportunity. Justin, meanwhile, is waiting to see whereabouts he will land after an already iconic career.
In a recent interview, Gaethje’s manager Ali Abdelaziz weighed in on how he thinks it should all play out.
Gaethje’s number one contender desire
“I think Justin Gaethje’s the No. 1 contender,” Abdelaziz told MMA Junkie. “He was supposed to fight Dan Hooker, and Hooker didn’t show up. He stepped up for the company, fought Rafael Fiziev (at UFC 313), and I think he should wait and fight the winner.
“That’s what I think he should do, but in reality, this game leaves people behind, and I don’t want this game to leave him behind. If it makes sense, Justin will fight. Justin is afraid of no one. He will fight anyone. It has to make sense for him.”
“Who cares? It doesn’t matter,” Abdelaziz said. “If you’re a fighter and you think you’re the best in the world, you have to beat the best guys. You don’t pick and choose. Justin Gaethje never picked an opponent, never chose an opponent. He will fight you anywhere, any time.
“It doesn’t really matter, but it has to be fair. A guy who gave his title shot to save International Fight Week and fight Max Holloway. He knocked out Dustin Poirier and Dustin Poirier got a title shot. How are you going to tell him he can’t get the next title shot?”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Justin Gaethje UFC