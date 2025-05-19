Justin Gaethje’s manager believes he should be #1 contender at lightweight

Justin Gaethje’s manager is of the belief that he should be the next number one contender for the UFC lightweight title.

As we know, Justin Gaethje is an absolute warrior and a fan favorite in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He also happens to be one of the most exciting lightweights in all of mixed martial arts. Following on from his recent short notice win over Rafael Fiziev, many have wondered where he fits into the title conversation at this point in his career.

Some believe that his time has been and gone, whereas others feel as if Gaethje deserves one more crack at the gold. Right now, though, Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira are the ones preparing for a championship opportunity. Justin, meanwhile, is waiting to see whereabouts he will land after an already iconic career.

In a recent interview, Gaethje’s manager Ali Abdelaziz weighed in on how he thinks it should all play out.