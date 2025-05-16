UFC star Sean Strickland issues savage callout of Belal Muhammad: ‘Do it for Palestine’

By BJ Penn Staff - May 16, 2025

Sean Strickland is no stranger to controversy. His latest callout of fellow former UFC champ Belal Muhammad is sure to stir up plenty more.

Belal Muhammad, Sean Strickland, UFC

California’s Strickland is the former UFC middleweight champion. The Chicago-based Palestinian-American Muhammad, meanwhile, is the former champ at welterweight, having lost his title with a bloody decision defeat to Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315 just last weekend.

Despite spending the bulk of their careers fighting in different weight classes, Strickland and Muhammad have spent plenty of time jawing back and forth.

After Muhammad lost his title at UFC 315, Strickland is once again calling him out. According to the middleweight champ, it’s time for them to settle their differences in the Octagon.

“Belal you should finally sack up, all that sh*t you talked man,” Strickland told MMA reporter Helen Yee. “We can finally make it happen. You lost your belt. You got f*cked up. I got f*cked up. We should make that fight happen Belal.

“He said he would [come up to middleweight before],” Strickland added. “All that sh*t he talks on Instagram… now you can [do it] you f*cking p*ssy. Do it for Palestine.”

“I’d f*cking love that fight,” the former UFC middleweight champ concluded. “There’s nobody there for me. He just fought. Let the lip heal up. Why not?”

It’s a bit of a stretch for Sean Strickland to claim there is nobody for him to fight at middleweight. However, there’s no question a grudge match with Belal Muhammad would generate a lot of buzz. It’s also hard to say who would win, as both men specialize in pace, pressure, and cardio, and seldom finish their fights.

One way or the other, it would make a great Fight Night headliner, or maybe even a pay-per-view co-headliner. Who do you think would win?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Belal Muhammad Sean Strickland UFC

