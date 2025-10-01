Bare Knuckle FC head says Darren Till is ‘calling nonstop’ for potential deal to secure Mike Perry showdown

By Curtis Calhoun - October 1, 2025
BKFC head David Feldman appears at a press conference, opposite an altercation between Darren Till and Mike Perry

The often talked about fight between former UFC standouts Darren Till and Mike Perry is closer than ever to coming to fruition in the Bare Knuckle FC ring.

Bare Knuckle FC superstar Mike Perry is days away from his long-awaited return to the ring against Jeremy Stephens in defense of his ‘king of violence’ title. Perry returns to BKFC for the first time since defeating Thiago Alves in April 2024, followed by a professional boxing defeat to Jake Paul.

As Perry prepares for his return to the BKFC spotlight, a potential showdown with his longtime rival Darren Till remains a possibility. Since parting ways with the UFC last year, Till has made a name for himself in boxing, becoming one of the biggest box-office stars in Misfits.

Till and Perry have accused the other of dodging a potential fight for years, with several near-deals falling apart. But according to the head of BKFC, Till has been poking the promotional brass to secure a showdown with his longtime rival.

Darren Till is ‘nonstop calling’ BKFC to secure Mike Perry fight

In a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Bare Knuckle FC CEO David Feldman revealed talks with Till to fight in the BKFC ring are ramping up.

“He’s nonstop calling me,” Feldman said of Till. “We’re going to do a deal, I’m confident we are. He expresses interest and goes in different directions, but he’s reached out a lot this time. We’ve talked a lot, we’re going to go over to the UK and try to get a deal done with him.

“If [Mike Perry] wins…and I mean a big ‘If’, because Jeremy Stephens in bare-knuckle is no slouch, and this is a great fight. But we’ll see. Mike Perry hasn’t been knocking out his guys in BKFC, but he’s been breaking everyone that he’s fought…Till is a big draw in the UK, and we just proved that we’re starting to grow in the UK, with a great card in Manchester.

“[Misfits Boxing] doesn’t really matter to me, I just want this fight,” Feldman continued. “I want Till vs. Perry, not rooting against Jeremy Stephens, but we want it. And if it’s Stephens [that wins], we’ll figure out how to set that up.”

Till most recently knocked out former UFC champion Luke Rockhold at MISFITS 24.

