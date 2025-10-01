DWCS star gets tattoo of inspirational note from Dana White after securing UFC contract

By Curtis Calhoun - October 1, 2025
Hecher Sosa and Dana White speak after Sosa's win on Dana White's Contender Series

Newly signed UFC fighter Hecher Sosa will always be reminded of his viral post-event conversation with Dana White following his DWCS contract-winning performance.

Bantamweight prospect Hecher Sosa has had a wild year. Just days before he was scheduled to fight for a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series last month, tragedy struck, as his father passed away.

Sosa, a longtime training partner of UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria, opted to move forward with his fight on DWCS against Mackson Lee. Despite him and his family going through the beginning stages of grief, Sosa put it all on the line at the UFC Apex, defeating Lee by unanimous decision and winning a UFC contract.

Backstage, White spoke with Sosa and handed him a handwritten note for him to keep for the rest of his MMA career. The message came after White heard about the steep emotional mountain Sosa had to climb just to make it to the Octagon.

Hecher Sosa gets an emotional note from Dana White tattooed ahead of UFC debut

“Be the f—– reason your last name means something one day,” the note read.

Just weeks after White’s message to Sosa went viral, Sosa shared a chilling tattoo he got of the note, as he shared on his social media this week. You can check out the tattoo below.

Sosa has won 10 consecutive fights and adds another intriguing element to the stacked UFC bantamweight division. Before getting his shot on DWCS, Sosa had successful stints in WOW, Topuria’s promotion, and FCR.

As of this writing, White hasn’t shared a public reaction to Sosa’s tattoo, but he’ll likely be asked about it this week at UFC 320 in Las Vegas. Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira will square off in the main event in a light heavyweight title rematch.

A date and opponent for Sosa’s UFC debut are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

