Darren Till shuts down talk of possible Mike Perry fight

Former UFC star Darren Till has given his updated thoughts on a potential showdown between himself and Mike Perry.

As we know, Darren Till is one of the bigger names when it comes to the recent history of English mixed martial arts. While he may never have won a world championship in the UFC, he certainly had some big moments, which include fights against the likes of Stephen Thompson, Robert Whittaker, Donald Cerrone and Kelvin Gastelum.

Unfortunately, after a poor run of form, Till stepped away from mixed martial arts and decided to put his focus into boxing. While it’s been a fairly successful venture thus far, there’s one bout above all others that the masses want to see from him right now – and it involves the biggest star in bare-knuckle boxing.

Darren Till and Mike Perry have been at each other’s throats for as long as we can remember. While they did appear to settle their beef when they were both still in the UFC, it now feels like things are as tense as ever between them. Perry continues to claim that ‘The Gorilla’ is ducking a fight with him, which the Liverpudlian has laughed off.

Now, Till has decided to tease Perry on social media.