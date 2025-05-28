Darren Till shuts down talk of possible Mike Perry fight

By Harry Kettle - May 28, 2025

Former UFC star Darren Till has given his updated thoughts on a potential showdown between himself and Mike Perry.

Darren Till and Mike Perry

As we know, Darren Till is one of the bigger names when it comes to the recent history of English mixed martial arts. While he may never have won a world championship in the UFC, he certainly had some big moments, which include fights against the likes of Stephen Thompson, Robert Whittaker, Donald Cerrone and Kelvin Gastelum.

RELATED: Darren Till hits back at Mike Perry for claiming he turned down fight offer

Unfortunately, after a poor run of form, Till stepped away from mixed martial arts and decided to put his focus into boxing. While it’s been a fairly successful venture thus far, there’s one bout above all others that the masses want to see from him right now – and it involves the biggest star in bare-knuckle boxing.

Darren Till and Mike Perry have been at each other’s throats for as long as we can remember. While they did appear to settle their beef when they were both still in the UFC, it now feels like things are as tense as ever between them. Perry continues to claim that ‘The Gorilla’ is ducking a fight with him, which the Liverpudlian has laughed off.

Now, Till has decided to tease Perry on social media.

 

Till’s view on possible Perry showdown

“Oh god. Oh my f***ing god. @MisfitsBoxing I no longer want to fight @PlatinumPerry due to how s*** he is, cancel all negotiations now for me please. Thank you! @Leeeaton88”

Who would win this fight? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

Sean Strickland, Mike Perry, UFC, BKFC, MMA
Sean Strickland

WATCH | Former UFC champ Sean Strickland spars with BKFC star 'Platinum' Mike Perry

BJ Penn Staff - May 27, 2025

Neither Sean Strickland nor Mike Perry has a fight booked right now. That didn’t stop the former UFC champ and current BKFC star from getting together in Las Vegas for a spirited sparring session.

Dustin Poirier
UFC

Coach isn't ruling out Dustin Poirier fighting again after Max Holloway trilogy: "Never say never"

Cole Shelton - May 27, 2025

Mike Brown, the head coach of Dustin Poirier, isn’t ruling out ‘The Diamond’ fighting again after UFC 318.

Nate Diaz, UFC, Conor McGregor
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz reveals the 'hardest fight' of his UFC career, and it's not Conor McGregor

BJ Penn Staff - May 27, 2025

Nate Diaz has revealed the toughest fight of his UFC career, and it wasn’t either of his two battles with Conor McGregor.

Joe Rogan interviews Merab Dvalishvili
Merab Dvalishvili

Joe Rogan has one big question ahead of Merab Dvalishvili's UFC 316 rematch with Sean O’Malley

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 27, 2025

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan has chimed in on the bantamweight title rematch between Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O’Malley.

Charles Oliveira
Charles Oliveira

Charles Oliveira poses bigger threat to Ilia Topuria than you realize, says UFC contender

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 27, 2025

One top 10-ranked UFC lightweight believes Charles Oliveira poses a bigger threat to Ilia Topuria than people realize.

Tony Ferguson, Dillon Danis
Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson hints at fight against Dillon Danis still taking place in the future

Harry Kettle - May 27, 2025

UFC veteran Tony Ferguson has made it clear that he’s still interested in fighting Dillon Danis, despite their planned GFL bout falling through.

Nate Diaz
UFC

Nate Diaz reveals desired opponents as he plans for UFC return

Harry Kettle - May 27, 2025

UFC legend Nate Diaz has given his thoughts on who he could face if he decides to make a return to the promotion.

