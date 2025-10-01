Joe Pyfer explains why he’s fighting Abus Magomedov at UFC 320 after previously turning him down

By Cole Shelton - October 1, 2025
Joe Pyfer, UFC Mexico

Joe Pyfer wants to set the record straight ahead of UFC 320.

Pyfer is set to take on Abus Magomedov on the main card in a pivotal fight at middleweight. The fight was made after Pyfer turned down Magomedov earlier this year. But after they both won their recent fights, Pyfer felt like the time was now for the bout to be made.

“The backstory behind this is, before I fought Kelvin, I was offered Abus,” Pyfer said at UFC 320 media day. “I said no because I didn’t like it and I didn’t think it made sense. I want to go up in the rankings, I know it would have done something for my resume, beating a guy like Abus before I beat Kelvin. But Abus was behind me, then he got the Michel Pereira fight, he won, he was ranked, I wasn’t. I won.

“The second I won, I told my manager, I said I want to fight Abus because I didn’t like the narrative that, I’m not going to say who, but they kind of acted like I didn’t want the fight because I was scared. I don’t know what it was. So, yeah, give me Abus Magomedov, let’s run it, he’s ahead of me,” Pyfer added.

Pyfer claims it was someone in the UFC who created the narrative that he was scared of Abus Magomedov, which he says is not true.

Joe Pyfer expects to hurt Abus Magomedov

With Pyfer being accused of being scared of Magomedov, he plans to prove that it is all wrong.

Entering the bout, Pyfer is confident he will be able to hurt Magomedov and finish him as others have done.

“He lost to Sean Strickland, and then he lost to Caio,” Pyfer said. “The common theme that I’m seeing in this matchup is that he’s able to get hurt. And, he slows down significantly after round two. Which is kind of funny because everyone shits on my cardio.”

Pyfer is coming off a decision win over Kelvin Gastelum to extend his win streak to two.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Joe Pyfer UFC

Related

Alex Pereira vs Magomed Ankalaev

UFC 320 | Pro fighters make their picks for Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira 2 title fight

Cole Shelton - October 1, 2025
Dana White observes Contender Series Show
UFC

Dana White promises major fight news just ahead of UFC 320 PPV

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 1, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White will be dropping some fight news on Wednesday.

Patchy Mix Enters UFC Octagon
Patchy Mix

UFC 320 fighter Patchy Mix vows to get revenge on top contender who spoiled his debut

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 1, 2025

Patchy Mix is looking for revenge.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Javier Mendez
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov shares hilarious exchange with head coach Javier Mendez: 'You snoring'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 1, 2025

Daniel Cormier isn’t the only American Kickboxing Academy member who gets roasted by Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Henry Cejudo Merab Dvalishvili
Merab Dvalishvili

Henry Cejudo thinks Merab Dvalishvili should go up to featherweight if he beats Cory Sandhagen

Harry Kettle - October 1, 2025

Former UFC champion Henry Cejudo believes Merab Dvalishvili should head up to featherweight if he wins at UFC 320.

Magomed Ankalaev, Alex Pereira, UFC, MMA

Alex Pereira will "crush" Magomed Ankalaev in UFC 320 rematch, claims UFC legend

Harry Kettle - October 1, 2025
Cory Sandhagen
UFC

Cory Sandhagen's coach shares interesting mentality ahead of UFC 320

Harry Kettle - October 1, 2025

Cory Sandhagen’s coach has explained the mentality they have heading into his UFC 320 title fight this weekend.

Alex Pereira UFC press conference
UFC

Alex Pereira considers possible move to UFC heavyweight division

Harry Kettle - October 1, 2025

Alex Pereira has given his thoughts on a possible move up to the heavyweight division following UFC 320.

Charles Jourdain, Kron Gracie, UFC 288, Results, UFC
UFC

Charles Jourdain will "highlight reel" Davey Grant at UFC Vancouver, says Jesse Ronson

Dylan Bowker - September 30, 2025

Charles Jourdain prepares for a looming UFC Fight Night bout in the great fight north, and a fellow Canadian compatriot has weighed in on that fight. Jesse Ronson is the combatant in question, who also had several fights in the UFC octagon. ‘The Bodysnatcher’ is coming off a victory in his bare-knuckle boxing debut at BKB 46 after a pair of gloveless MMA wins under Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred Bare Knuckle MMA banner.

Alex Pereira enters the Octagon for his fight against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313
Magomed Ankalaev

Alex Pereira responds to Magomed Ankalaev's coach's questionable remarks about his KO power ahead of UFC 320

Curtis Calhoun - September 30, 2025

Former UFC champion Alex Pereira took notice of Magomed Ankalaev’s head coach’s claims that he doesn’t possess knockout power.